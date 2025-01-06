At nearly 117 years old, Sr. Inah Canabarro, a Brazilian nun cherished for her joyful personality and love of football, has been officially recognized as the oldest living person on the planet. Her extraordinary journey — from a fragile child to a supercentenarian — speaks of resilience, faith, and a life well-lived.
Born in southern Brazil, Sr. Inah’s early years were marked by severe health challenges. Many doubted that she would even survive childhood, according to her 84-year-old nephew, Cleber Canabarro. Yet she defied all expectations, not only growing up but thriving to become a remarkable figure of inspiration. As Euro News shared, Canabarro also explained that his aunt was frail as a child but went on to live a life that no one imagined possible.
A joy-filled life
Although Sr. Inah, who lives in the southern Brazilian city of Porto Alegre, is not as physically able and needs a wheelchair, she continues to radiate joy and humor. This can be seen in a heartwarming video captured by LongeviQuest last year, where she smiled, joked, and recounted moments from her past — everything from her love for miniature wildflower paintings to her devotion to the Hail Mary prayer.
When asked about the secret behind her extraordinary life span, Sr. Inah responded with a twinkle in her eye, blending wit with wisdom. “I’m young, pretty, and friendly — all very good, positive qualities that you have too,” she quipped, as reported by the Associated Press.
Her Catholic faith remains the cornerstone of her life, an anchor through her many years of teaching, service, and prayer. She remains a vibrant presence in her family as well. When speaking of his weekly Saturday visits, Canabarro revealed how his aunt lights up on hearing his voice, adding: “The other sisters tell me she gets a spark of energy when she knows I’m near... she gets excited”
A life of service and soccer fandom
Sr. Inah’s story is deeply rooted in history. The great-granddaughter of a renowned Brazilian general who played a significant role during the post-independence years of the 19th century, she grew up in a large family.
The religious spent much of her life in service to others, teaching in schools and dedicating herself to religious life. Her impact was felt far and wide — she even founded two school marching bands near the Brazil-Uruguay border. Sr. Inah's students included Gen. Joao Figueiredo, who would become the last military ruler of Brazil.
Her community holds Sr. Inah in great esteem. In fact, Pope Francis honored her on her 110th birthday, a moment that remains a cherished memory for those close to her. Sr. Inah, like the pontiff, is a huge fan of football. Her beloved football team, Sport Club Internacional — commonly known as Inter — also celebrates her birthday each year.
And as a true fan, her room is often adorned with the team’s iconic red and white colors, a symbol of her enduring passion for the game. “White or Black, rich or poor, whoever you are, Inter is the team of the people,” Sr. Inah once proudly declared in a video shared on social media.
A rich reminder to embrace life
Her story is a testament to the richness of a life filled with purpose, love, and joy. Sr. Inah’s unwavering faith, coupled with her indomitable spirit, continues to inspire countless people. While the world marvels at her longevity, her life remains a reminder that every year, no matter how many, is a gift to be lived to its fullest.
As the 20th oldest documented person in history, Sr. Inah joins an exclusive club of those who have far outlived the average lifespan. (You might remember a fellow nun, the French Sr. Andre, who reached an impressive 118 years of age.)
Sr. Inah's story, however, is about much more than numbers; it is a tale of resilience, humor, and faith that transcends time itself.