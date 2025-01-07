5 Great ways to make the most of your 2025

The beginning of a new year is a gift — a chance to seek what is good, true, and beautiful in our lives. Here are five meaningful ways to embrace 2025, enriched by faith, creativity, and connection.
1Go on a pilgrimage
A pilgrimage is not just any journey — it’s a spiritual act that mirrors our ultimate journey toward God. Whether you travel to the Camino de Santiago, the Holy Land, or a local Marian shrine, pilgrimages offer a chance to encounter the sacred in a different way.
As the Catechism of the Catholic Church teaches, pilgrimages are “a sign of the believer's journey in the footsteps of Christ” (CCC 2691). By stepping outside your daily routine, you make space for prayer, reflection, and deeper communion with God. Even if you can’t travel far, a visit to a nearby cathedral or a simple outdoor walk with a meditative heart can offer moments of renewal.
2Rediscover the power of nooks
Books shape the way we see the world, and this year is the perfect opportunity to read works that inspire both the heart and the mind. Consider spiritual classics like The Story of a Soul by St. Thérèse of Lisieux or Introduction to the Devout Life by St. Francis de Sales. Both offer timeless guidance for growing in virtue.
Expand your horizons with literature that explores the beauty and struggles of humanity –Dostoyevsky, Yeats, Eliot, Waugh. And don’t forget Scripture — it is, as the Catechism reminds us, “the speech of God as it is put down in writing under the breath of the Holy Spirit” (CCC 81).
3Embrace a hands-on hobby
In a fast-paced digital age, reconnecting with manual labor can be surprisingly restorative. Whether it’s gardening, woodworking, baking, or painting, these hands-on activities ground us in the present moment and mirror the creativity of God.
When we cultivate, build, or create, we participate in God’s ongoing work of creation. As St. John Paul II wrote in Laborem Exercens, “Through work, man not only transforms nature ... but he also achieves fulfillment as a human being” (LE 9). Let this year be one where your labor, however humble, becomes a form of prayer and a way to glorify God.
4Engage with the arts
The arts are a window into the divine, revealing truth, beauty, and goodness in unexpected ways. Make 2025 the year you get to know art, music, and theater that uplifts the soul.
Visit a new museum, attend a concert that celebrates human creativity, or explore films that highlight stories of faith and redemption. As the Catechism states, “Sacred art draws man to adoration, to prayer, and to the love of God” (CCC 2502). Whether it’s a renowned masterpiece or a simple folk hymn, the arts remind us of God’s presence in human expression.
5Serve others with love
True greatness lies in serving others. This year, embrace opportunities to give your time, talents, and compassion to those in need. The Catechism reminds us that “service of and witness to the faith are necessary for salvation” (CCC 1816). Through acts of service, we echo God’s love and fulfill our mission as disciples.
Look for ways to serve in your local parish, community, or even globally. Volunteer at food pantries, join a ministry for the sick or elderly, or mentor someone in need. Simple acts—bringing meals to a neighbor, writing cards to the lonely, or participating in a mission trip—can have profound effects.
Service also allows us to embody the corporal works of mercy, which Jesus calls us to live out: feeding the hungry, clothing the naked, visiting the imprisoned. As Christ tells us in Matthew 25:40, “Whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.” By serving others, you uplift their lives — and your own.
Make 2025 a year of growth
Each of these practices — pilgrimage, reading, hands-on hobbies, engaging with the arts, and serving others — offers a way to grow in love for God and neighbor. The year ahead is full of opportunities to encounter grace in new ways. May 2025 be a time of creativity, connection, and spiritual renewal, guiding you closer to the life God calls you to live.