5 Prayers for the final days of the Christmas season

While it is common to see Christmas decorations in the United States until the feast of Epiphany, many homes and businesses take everything down by January 6.
Yet, the Catholic Church continues to celebrate the Christmas season until the feast of the Baptism of the Lord.
This feast moves each year, but is celebrated typically between January 9 and January 13.
For those who are unable to attend daily Mass, below are five prayers from these final Christmas Masses that can be incorporated into your own daily prayer life.
It is one way to keep the spirit of Christmas alive, when the rest of the world has already moved on to the next holiday.
5 Christmas Prayers
O God, whose Only Begotten Son
has appeared in our very flesh,
grant, we pray, that we may be inwardly transformed
through him whom we recognize as outwardly like ourselves.
Who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit,
God, for ever and ever.
O God, who bestow light on all the nations,
grant your peoples the gladness of lasting peace
and pour into our hearts that brilliant light
by which you purified the minds of our fathers in faith.
Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son,
who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit,
God, for ever and ever.
O God, who through your Son raised up your eternal light for all nations,
grant that your people may come to acknowledge
the full splendor of their Redeemer,
that, bathed ever more in his radiance,
they may reach everlasting glory.
Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son,
who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit,
God, for ever and ever.
Grant, we ask, almighty God,
that the Nativity of the Savior of the world,
made known by the guidance of a star,
may be revealed ever more fully to our minds.
Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son,
who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit,
God, for ever and ever.
Almighty ever-living God,
who through your Only Begotten Son
have made us a new creation for yourself,
grant, we pray,
that by your grace we may be found in the likeness of him,
in whom our nature is united to you.
Who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit,
God, for ever and ever.