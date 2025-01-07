5 Ways to incorporate hope into your daily life

Let this guide help you stay anchored in hope for this Jubilee Year and beyond.

When the theme of hope for the Jubilee 2025 was announced it came at the perfect time. A reminder as we step into the new year that we should live with the notion that we should have desires and expectations that we can entrust to God.

While it comes pretty naturally to some people to live in hope, for others it can be more of a struggle. However, the papal bull of convocation detailing the Jubilee celebration, highlighted several points on hope that can help people embrace it, and incorporate it into their daily lives.

Below we've noted five of the key points with tips to help you become truly anchored in hope:

1 “A Word of Hope”: Start Your Day with Encouragement

Words hold immense power, and beginning each day with words of hope can set a positive tone for the hours ahead. For Catholics, this could be a Scripture verse, a line from a favorite prayer, or even an inspiring quote from a saint. For instance, St. Augustine reminds us: "Hope has two beautiful daughters: anger and courage. Anger at the way things are, and courage to change them." Reflect on such words during your morning coffee or prayer time, letting them seep into your heart as a reminder that each new day is filled with potential and grace.

Practical Tip: Write hopeful words on sticky notes and place them where you’ll see them — on your bathroom mirror, fridge, or work desk. Let these words be a small beacon of light throughout your day.

2 “A Path of Hope”: Take Steps Toward Something Greater

Hope grows when we take active steps toward our goals and aspirations, no matter how small those steps might be. A path of hope is not necessarily about grand gestures but about consistent, purposeful movement forward. Whether it’s working on personal growth, contributing to your community, or deepening your faith, the act of striving creates momentum that nourishes hope. You can even use any New Year’s resolutions as a framework to your own “path.”

Practical Tip: Each evening, write down one thing you will do the next day to bring light into your life or the life of someone else. It could be as simple as calling a friend, volunteering, or starting a small creative project.

3 “Signs of Hope”: Notice the Good Around You

Hope often emerges when we intentionally look for signs of it. Too often, we fixate on what’s wrong and miss the small blessings that surround us. These "signs of hope" might be a child’s laughter, a budding rose bush, or a kind word from a stranger. For Catholics, these can also be seen as "God’s fingerprints" — gentle reminders of His love and presence.

Practical Tip: Keep a gratitude journal. At the end of each day, jot down three things that gave you hope or joy. Over time, this practice will train your mind to notice the positive, even amid challenges.

4 “Appeals to Hope”: Seek and Share Encouragement

Sometimes, we need to actively appeal to hope when our own reserves run low. This might mean turning to a trusted friend, spiritual advisor, or community for encouragement. Sharing our burdens and asking for prayers or support is not a sign of weakness — it’s an act of courage and trust. Likewise, we can offer hope to others through our own words and actions.

Practical Tip: Reach out to someone who inspires you when you’re struggling, and don’t hesitate to let others know how they can uplift you. At the same time, consider how you can be a source of hope for someone else — through a kind gesture, a listening ear, or simply showing up.

5 "Anchored in Hope": Stay Grounded in Something Eternal

Ultimately, living a life of hope requires an anchor — something solid and unshakable that steadies us when life’s waves grow rough. For Catholics, this anchor is the promise of God’s love and providence, which assures us that we are held even in our darkest moments. Being anchored in hope means returning to this truth again and again, especially when doubt and fear creep in.

Practical Tip: Create a "hope anchor" for yourself — a habit or ritual that reminds you of the bigger picture. This could be lighting a candle and saying a short prayer each evening, meditating on God’s faithfulness in the past, or setting aside time each week to attend Mass and find renewal in the community of faith.

Incorporating hope into your daily life is not about ignoring challenges or pretending everything is perfect. It’s about choosing to see beyond the immediate struggles to the possibilities that lie ahead. Hope is both a gift and a practice — something we receive but also cultivate through intentional effort.