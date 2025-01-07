Contest to select logo for Asian Missions Congress 2025

The Asian Missions Congress 2025 has put out the call to all artists of faith to design the logo for its November meeting. The winning designer will not only have the honor of seeing their art displayed throughout the Congress as its emblem, but they will also be provided with free plane tickets to Penang, Malaysia, to attend the event.
The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) explained that the meeting is a significant moment for the Church in Asia, as it is only the second Asian Missions Congress since 2006.
Nearly two decades ago, the meeting drew together bishops, priests, religious, and lay leaders to contemplate the theme: “The story of Jesus in Asia: a celebration of faith and life.”
In 2025, the second Asian Missions Congress will proceed under the theme: “Journeying together as peoples of Asia … and they went a different way.” (Mt 2:12). The biblical reference is to the Three Wise Men, who were warned in a dream not to go back to Herod, and returned to their own country via a "different way."
The event’s organizers expanded on the theme in the Logo Design Contest’s announcement page:
“We aspire that by journeying together as the people of Asia and strengthening fraternity and communion, the synodal Church in mission in Asia will soon become a reality, inspiring us to ‘Go and make disciples of all nations!’” the announcement read.
The contest seeks a logo design for the The Asian Missions Congress 2025 that is both “memorable” and able to encapsulate the theme of the meeting “in a simple and impactful manner.” Submitted logos may include “graphics, typography, and allied visual elements.”
As far as the tone goes, organizers suggest a contemporary design that is kept compact, yet designers should focus on art that is aesthetically interesting. Not only must it follow the theme, but the selected art will also be deemed to evoke positive emotions of “Hope and Togetherness.” Furthermore, they suggest that logos with a “unique Asian flavor,” will be at an advantage.
The Logo Design Contest for the Asian Missions Congress 2025 will accept submissions until February 15. There is no age requirement for designers, so submissions from kids will be considered alongside those from adults. The winning design will be selected by a panel from the Federation of Asian Bishops Conference, with the winning design selected some time before the November meeting.
Read more details of the contest at the CBCP, and submit your design by February 15 via this link.