Discovering the relics of the Magi – in Germany

For centuries, Cologne Cathedral has stood as a towering testament to faith, history, and artistry. At its heart lies one of the most significant Christian relics in Europe: the Shrine of the Three Kings. This gilded reliquary, believed to hold the bones of the Biblical Magi, is an extraordinary masterpiece that captivates pilgrims and art enthusiasts alike.

The relics and their journey

The relics of the Magi have a storied past. According to tradition, they were discovered by Empress Helena, the mother of Constantine the Great, in the 4th century.

The relics eventually found their way to Milan before being taken to Cologne in 1164 by Archbishop Rainald of Dassel. To honor these sacred treasures, a magnificent shrine was commissioned in 1180, with renowned goldsmith Nicholas of Verdun playing a central role in its creation. The work was completed around 1225, and the shrine has since been a focal point for pilgrims seeking to honor the Three Kings.

An artistic and spiritual marvel

The Shrine of the Three Kings is a magnificent example of Mosan art, a regional style known for its intricate metalwork and vibrant enamel designs. The reliquary, shaped like a basilica, is made of wood overlaid with gold and silver and adorned with over 1,000 jewels and beads. The decoration tells a rich narrative: scenes of the Magi, the Virgin Mary, and the life of Christ are meticulously rendered in high relief, creating a visual storytelling experience.

More than 7 feet long and 5 feet high -- 87 inches (220 cm) long, 60 inches (153 cm) high, and 43 inches (110 cm) wide -- the shrine is one of the largest reliquaries in the Western world.

Its design draws the viewer into the profound mysteries of the Christian faith, with figures of prophets, apostles, and angels embellishing its sides. The front features depictions of the Adoration of the Magi, the Virgin Mary enthroned with the infant Jesus, and even the Last Judgment.

The shrine, shaped like a basilica, is made of wood overlaid with gold and silver and adorned with over 1,000 jewels and beads. Elya/Wikipedia | CC BY-SA 4.0

Cologne Cathedral: A Jubilee pilgrimage destination

As the Catholic Church celebrates the Holy Year of Jubilee, Cologne Cathedral has become an even more significant pilgrimage site. The shrine, with its deep ties to the Magi’s journey to Bethlehem, embodies the spirit of pilgrimage — a journey for those who are seeking God.

Pilgrims from across the globe will come to venerate the relics and meditate on the Magi’s own journey.