Why is there a shrine to Our Lady of Prompt Succor?

Ever since 1810, there has been a shrine to Our Lady of Prompt Succor in New Orleans, Louisiana.
This shine is unique, as Our Lady is typically invoked under her title of "Perpetual Help," but this shrine invokes her under the title of "Quick Help."
There is a rich history behind the shrine that is traced back to a "quick" answer to prayer.
Quick Help
In 1803 a French Ursuline nun, Mother St. Michel Gensoul, was trying to leave France to help a newly established community in New Orleans.
However, it was during a difficult time in France when Catholics were being persecuted. Her local bishop would not give her permission to leave, as he wanted her to stay.
The only possible way for her to leave was to petition the pope, who was a prisoner of Napoleon at the time.
The website of the shrine explains how she prayed to the Blessed Mother in these words:
O most holy Virgin Mary, if you obtain a prompt and favorable answer to my letter, I promise to have you honored in New Orleans under the title of Our Lady of Prompt Succor.
Soon after Pope Pius VII granted her permission to leave and Mother St. Michel Gensoul commissioned a statue that she brought to New Orleans in 1810.
Over the years the Virgin Mary, under her title of "Prompt Succor," has been credited with a variety of miracles.
Their convent has been protected from fire, spared during the Battle of New Orleans, and protected during various storms and hurricanes over the years.
She is the patroness of Louisiana and the city of New Orleans and her feast day is January 8.