How to love your neighbor during the winter months

If you have neighbors who have to hibernate during the winter for safety reasons, now is a great time to check in on them and see how they are holding up.

“Wow, it was hot in there, Mom!” We had just visited an older neighbor, and she had invited us in for a minute to chat. As the front door closed behind us and the wave of heat hit me, my face turned bright red, and I immediately started sweating. It was definitely delightful compared to the frightful weather outside, but I could have appreciated it much better in shorts and a t-shirt. I wondered to myself, “Is it safe to live in a house so hot?” After doing some research and realizing how susceptible the elderly are to cold weather (for many different reasons), it became clear that the heat of her house was probably a life-saving choice.

Time for a winter check-in

Winter is a dangerous time for people who can’t leave their house easily, and for people, like the elderly, whose bodies can’t handle the cold very well. Not only is the physical cold something that poses imminent health threats, but an inability to leave the house easily increases feelings of loneliness and depression.

If you have neighbors who have to hibernate during the winter for safety reasons, now is a great time to check in on them and see how they are holding up. Catching up for a minute in person in their home is great because then you can get a real-time read on their life. Is their house warm enough (and that might mean much too warm for you!)? Does their space look like it usually does, or are they having trouble keeping up with life — perhaps due to illness or depression? Here are some more things to keep your eyes open for this season.

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

Help for battling cold weather

Are there blankets out and about and easy to grab?

Do they have winter clothes, and if so, are those jackets/hats/gloves etc. in both an easy to find and easy to reach place?

Offer to help them in case of a power outage – make sure they have your phone number easily accessible or saved into their contacts. And when there is a power outage in the area, make a note to yourself to call or visit to check in.

Help for battling depression and loneliness

What is their day like, and how do they spend their time? How often do they have an opportunity to speak to another person? How do they like to keep in touch if in-person is not possible? Do they like phone calls? Is texting or emailing something they appreciate?

Is there anything they need to make an old hobby or pastime possible? Would a gift of a large print novel or a jigsaw puzzle with bigger pieces be welcome and/or used? If there is a way to continue a beloved hobby (despite losing mobility and vision), that can go a long way towards staving off boredom and depression.

Jesus says love your neighbor, and specifically to care for those who are ill or in prison (being trapped at home in the winter probably fits the bill). A phone call or visit just to say hi can make a world of difference. I just have to look at my own life, and the way people have loved me to see that.