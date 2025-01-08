Pray for God’s blessing upon your home in the New Year

There are many ways to start out the New Year, such as promising to keep a variety of New Year resolutions.
While resolutions are certainly praiseworthy and can help motivate us to implement change in our lives, one way to bring in the New Year is to ask for God's blessing upon our home.
Simple house blessing
The Church encourages the faithful to perform the traditional Epiphany house blessing at the beginning of the year, using chalk that is often given out at a local parish.
However, not all parishes give out blessed chalk as it isn't a tradition in every part of the world.
In such cases, one way to invite God's presence into your home is to simply pray for God's blessing using the prayers the Church provides.
One prayer that can be used is from the Roman Ritual:
Bless, O Lord God almighty, this home, that in it there may be health, purity, the strength of victory, humility, goodness and mercy, the fulfillment of Thy law, the thanksgiving to God the Father and to the Son and to the Holy Spirit. And may this blessing remain upon this home and upon all who dwell herein. Through Christ our Lord.
All: Amen.
Another one that is available is found in the Book of Blessings:
Lord God of heaven and earth,
you revealed your only-begotten Son to every nation
by the guidance of a star.
Bless this house
and all who inhabit it.
Fill them (us) with the light of Christ,
that their (our) concern for others may reflect your love.
We ask this through Christ our Lord.
R/. Amen.
Either blessing is an appropriate way to intentionally ask God to grant you and your family many graces in the coming year.