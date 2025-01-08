This church won the hearts of 25 popes, literally!

The Roman church of St. Vincent and St. Anastasius contains the embalmed hearts of 25 popes. How did they end up there?

Opposite the famous Trevi Fountain in Rome stands the church of St. Vincent and St. Anastasius, which boasts one of the most beautiful Baroque facades. This church houses the embalmed hearts of 25 popes — from Sixtus V to Leo XIII — enclosed in small urns.

Papal Church

Originally, the church was known as the “church of the popes” because of its proximity to the summer residence of the popes on the Quirinal Hill (now the residence of the Italian president). The practice of placing the hearts of the popes there began during the pontificate of Sixtus V (1585-90) and continued until the time of Leo XIII (1878-1903). His successor, Pius X (1903-14), explicitly forbade the continuation of this custom in his will.

In the 14th century, it was established that the mortal remains of a pope should be mourned for nine days after his death. During this time, masses were also celebrated for the deceased. The elaborate farewell ceremony was borrowed from the funeral rites of the Byzantine emperors.

Because of the long time that elapsed between death and burial, the bodies were embalmed to stop decomposition. The internal organs were removed, but the embalmed hearts were kept in the church. This custom continued even when the popes were expelled from the Quirinal and moved to the Vatican (1870).

Beton.7 / Shutterstock

The names of the Successors of St. Peter whose hearts are preserved in the sanctuary are on a plaque to the left of the altar. There’s also a large number of votive offerings — metal ornaments depicting the Sacred Heart of Jesus. Over the years, the faithful have brought them as a form of thanksgiving for prayers heard and graces received.

Wikimedia Commons

The “burial” of the heart

The tradition of removing the heart and viscera was already known in ancient times and was famously cultivated by the Egyptians. They believed that a human body deprived of these organs could be preserved for a longer period of time and wouldn’t decompose as quickly.

Depriving the body of its viscera was often practiced in medieval Europe. At that time, the heart and head were considered the most noble parts of the body. Separate “burial” of the heart became an expression of the reverence accorded to the deceased.

Throughout history, the hearts of numerous saints and prominent secular figures have been preserved separately from their body.

Artem Avetisyan / Shutterstock

Symbolism of the heart

In the Old Testament, the heart is understood as the interior of a person. It signifies personality, mind, memory, feelings, desires, and will. Initially, the heart was considered the center of emotions and motivations. From this point of view, the Bible describes the heart as being, for example: steadfast (Psalm 108:1), pure (Psalm 73:1), sad (1 Sm 1:8) and happy (Sirach 13:26).

The heart understood in this way was thought to be the organ of the knowledge of good and evil. It’s connected to God and remains in a relationship with Him. In it resides wisdom, which shows us the way and our purpose. Thus, its focus is not temporal life, but above all about the goal to which the person should aspire: eternal life. It is in the human heart that the will and the desire to fulfill God's will matures, whether at the individual or communal level. It’s a symbol of life, love, and goodness.