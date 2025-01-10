Family sings to statue of Mary that survived the LA fire

The fire in Los Angeles has destroyed so many homes and businesses, causing unimaginable physical and mental damage. However, among all the ashes a beacon of hope remained: a statue of Our Lady of Guadalupe and St. Joseph belonging to the Halpin family.
The family went home to the site of where their home once stood on Thursday morning. And while it's hard to imagine the devastation they must have felt standing among the ashes, the vision of the Virgin Mary still standing gave the family an opportunity to lean on their faith and find joy in the Blessed Mother.
According to the National Register, the Halpins, their six children, and some of their children's spouses gathered around the statue to offer up their prayers. From there Peter Halpin, the father, started to lead his family in song with a tuneful "La – la – la – laaaaa."
Immediately the family recognized the song they would all sing: Regina Caeli, a Latin hymn that dates back to the 12th century. It's a song dear to the family thanks to Peter's mother who'd taught it to all nine of her own children.
The whole of the Halpin family joined together in harmony to sing the hymn -- despite the smokey air and the masks worn by some of those gathered.
Loading
A moment of strength
The Halpin's fourth child Andrew shared with the National Register the unusual response to the devastation:
“I was thinking, ‘I want to be strong for my folks in this moment’— for my parents. And when we started singing, it felt like we were all being strong for each other. I already feel so much healing because we were able to be there together as a family, and we were able to bond over this song that means so much to our family."
While it might be incredible that the Halpins could find their voices in such circumstances, Andrew, who is a composer himself, explained how the musical family have leaned on their faith and music in "joyful or sad" times.
He went on to share how the family had lived in their home in Altadena since 1988, with the boys having one bedroom and the girls another. The parents extended the home that now lies in ashes. And sadly Andrew's sister lost her home, too, that was at the rear of her mom and dad's house.
Unwavering trust in God
Despite the terrible loss, Andrew explained how the family's faith has not been shaken, stating:
We have to give everything to God. And if that means our home at this time, we choose to trust that we’re in the palm of his hand."
Thankfully, the Halpins were able to grab family photo albums and some essential documents before their home was engulfed by flames, but everything else was destroyed, including Peter's truck that he uses for work as a contractor.
While the families physical home is in ruins, they hope to inspire others with love, as Andrew shared:
"What I would want people to get out of this sadness, out of this tragedy, is that we can wring joy out of it. We can instill love."
And judging by the comments shared on social media, the Halpins have inspired love, faith, and most importantly, hope to those who've watched their homage to Mary. As Nicole Tittman who shared the video expressed: "I keep watching it. It’s so beautiful. I pray for faith like this. In the face of adversity, so much love."
While it's early days, Andrew explained that the family want to rebuild their home that was once "a place of faith, a place of fellowship, community and music,” adding: “I tell you what, when we rebuild, there’s going to be music there again.”
If you look at the video below you can get a glimpse of the statue in all its glory: