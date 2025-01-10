At 53, Frank Leo is the youngest Canadian archbishop, at the head of the country's largest diocese—Toronto—with its 2 million Catholics. He was elevated to the rank of cardinal by Pope Francis at the consistory on December 7.
I.MEDIA met him during his visit to Rome, to discuss his career and pastoral vision, marked by six years of service (2006-2012) in Vatican diplomacy. The prelate has worked at the Apostolic Nunciature in Australia and the Study Mission in Hong Kong.
I.MEDIA: What is your relationship with Pope Francis?
Cardinal Leo: I met him several times when I was General Secretary of the Canadian Bishops' Conference. We had annual meetings at the Vatican, and he was always very aware and attentive to the life of the Church and the challenges in Canada. We shared a lot in that context.
I admire him greatly and have great confidence in his leadership. He’s a gift from God to the Church, because he has the genius and the ability to bring us back to basics. Whether in the liturgy, in our meetings, in our way of speaking, or in our witness, he has the ability to bring us back to the center, which is Christ and his word.
In your very diverse career, you've been a parish pastor, a philosophy and theology teacher, a Vatican diplomat... How did your vocation come about?
Cardinal Leo: I grew up in a Catholic family and went to Catholic school. My faith grew through witnessing priests, involvement in parish life, and learning to pray as a means of discovering more deeply who God is. I began to have questions about the meaning I wanted to give to my life and God's plan for me.
Over the years, I have answered various calls as a pastor, teacher, and diplomat. Answering a call means responding to a need in the Church at a certain time.
Lessons from ministry
What have you learned from Vatican diplomacy?
Cardinal Leo: First of all, I've learned about the beauty of the Church, which is present all over the world, particularly in its missionary and educational aspects. I learned that it has something to say, something good to offer. I also learned the importance of dialogue with people of all beliefs — or none — and the respect we must show to every human being.
Secondly, Vatican diplomacy has taught me to have an open mind, to trust, to see the good even if it's hidden, if it's small, if it's not so obvious. Serving Vatican diplomacy means giving a chance to the goodness that's out there, believing that people are made for the good, the true, and the beautiful. It also requires the patience to wait for things to evolve quietly.
Pastoral challenges and priorities
You're at the head of the largest archdiocese in Canada? What are your main challenges and pastoral priorities?
Cardinal Leo: Toronto is huge and complex. What I'm asked to do first and foremost as a spiritual guide and pastor is to be an example to people. I see my role as a teacher of the faith. The bishop is also the one who builds bridges between communities, who represents the Catholic community to others, and who creates links with other Christians and religions.
From a pastoral point of view, I want a spiritual renewal that works to transform society. To achieve this, I consult the people of God a lot, so that they can give their opinion on what they’re experiencing, what the priorities are, and so on. My leadership is collaborative.
The family and young people are one of my focal points. It's not easy to be a young person today. Many families are broken, and that doesn't help young people to know who they are, where they come from, or to want to make a long-term commitment. Everything's blurred, everything's in flux, everything's changing; where am I going to put down my roots? That's the question they ask themselves. There's a lot of anxiety, a lot of fear.
My role, and that of the 350 active priests in Toronto, is to be the one who encourages and brings a perspective of hope to reality. I think everyone needs to hear a word of encouragement every day.
Reaction to abuse scandals
Today, the Church in Canada is also challenged by abuse scandals — the Quebec Diocese is the subject of a class-action lawsuit, etc. — and by a general estrangement from religion, in an extremely secularized society. In this context, is the Gospel message still audible?
Cardinal Leo: We do live in a secularized world, but the degree of secularization varies from province to province. In Toronto, the Church's presence is still strong, thanks in particular to its long experience in education, and in social and health services. We still educate hundreds of thousands of young people in Catholic institutions. We still have Catholic hospitals and many organizations that take care of the most disadvantaged and vulnerable. The Church is respected for its commitment to society and the good it still does.
As Secretary of the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops, you lived through the turmoil of the residential school revelations, and then the Pope's penitential journey in July 2022. Two and a half years later, has this event left its mark? Has it led to change? Where does the Church stand on this issue?
Cardinal Leo: It was an extraordinary journey on every level. The Pope defined it as a penitential pilgrimage, and his attitude taught us how to be humble. One of the lessons for the Church is not to be afraid to admit its own faults. And then to be an agent of reconciliation.
Within the Bishops' Conference, I know that conversations are ongoing with the three major national aboriginal groups [First Nations, Inuit, and Métis — editor's note], with the government, and with the Holy See.
The Church of the future
How do you imagine the Church of the future?
Cardinal Leo: I imagine a Church that listens. It seems obvious, but sometimes you have to state the obvious. A Church that is humble, but courageous. A Church of the young, with a young heart that never grows old. A Church that isn’t afraid to get involved in society where there are people with other religious expressions or no religious expression at all. A Church that trusts in God and isn't afraid to speak of God, to speak of Jesus Christ as the solution, the answer to the most fundamental questions of human beings.
You’re the youngest Canadian archbishop to head the country's largest diocese. What did you think when you learned of your appointment to the cardinalate?
Cardinal Leo: It was a shock. I found out via social media; it was about 6 o'clock on Sunday morning, and my phone started receiving message after message of congratulations. I had no idea why. Suddenly, when I put my name on the internet, I saw that I was in the list of cardinals. It was a big surprise; I wasn't expecting it. I've been thinking a lot about the meaning of this call. Now I'm going to continue to serve from another perspective, marked by a call to unity and the universality of the faith.