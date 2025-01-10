Aleteia
Aleteia Premium
News
Inspiring Stories
Voices & Views
Lifestyle
Spirituality
Issues & Implications
For Her
Church
Art & Culture
Travel
Spirituality
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Why books about saints should be part of your daily reading

l2OCKYOU | Shutterstock

whatsappfacebooktwitter-xemailnative
Philip Kosloski - published on 01/10/25
whatsappfacebooktwitter-xemailnative
We can profit greatly by reading the lives of the saints, as they are little beacons of light that show us the way to Heaven.

If you are ever stumped as to what you should be reading, try picking up the life of a saint, or a book written by a saint.

Sometimes we can be discouraged by our inability to be faithful to God and we may think that holiness is impossible.

Yet, when we immerse ourselves in the lives of the saints, we can discover how they too had struggles, but they relied more and more on the grace of God.

Daily inspiration

St. Francis de Sales encouraged his spiritual children to always be reading a book about a saint in his Introduction to the Devout Life:

You should always have some good devout book at hand, such as the writings of S. Bonaventura, Gerson, Denis the Carthusian, Blosius, Grenada, Stella, Arias, Pinella, Da Ponte, Avila, the Spiritual Combat, the Confessions of S. Augustine, S. Jerome’s Epistles, or the like; and daily read some small portion attentively, as though you were reading letters sent by the saints from Paradise to teach you the way thither, and encourage you to follow them.

He believed that the lives of the saints in particular were powerful examples for us in our daily struggle to live a holy life:

Read the Lives of the Saints too, which are as a mirror to you of Christian life, and try to imitate their actions according to your circumstances; for although many things which the saints did may not be practicable for those who live in the world, they may be followed more or less.

If you are struggling to lead a holy life, consider picking up a book about a saint and be inspired by their heroic lives of virtue.

Did you enjoy this article? Would you like to read more like this?

Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. It’s free!

Tags:
BooksSaintsSpiritual Life
Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you. Please make a tax-deductible donation today!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

banner image
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening
Newsletter
Did you enjoy this article? Would you like to read more like this?

Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. It’s free!