At 87 years of age, the Oscar-winning actor Anthony Hopkins is able to share wisdom that he's acquired over his impressive career, and his own personal struggles over the decades.
The actor, who recently appeared as King Herod in Netflix's Mary, is one of thousands of people who have lost their homes during the fires sweeping through Los Angeles. It's a home that fans will have seen a glimpse of on Hopkins' various heartfelt social media posts.
In fact, the star is happy to welcome people into his life and home. In the past his oft-inspiring posts have seen the Welshman behind his piano, dancing in his living room, or busy in the kitchen. He brought people into the home, which now lies in ashes, as much as he did his personal life: From sharing his battle with alcohol and his journey to sobriety, thanks to God, to pivotal moments in his career. This very recent post is a prime example:
His messages really do inspire and show a man who appreciates the beauty of life. And this has never been so evident than in his latest post, which he shared on Friday:
The message is not to negate the devastation of the fire, or the shattered lives of those affected. It's more a reminder that the material things we so often cling to -- almost as a safety net -- are not a reflection of who we really are. And that we won't take them with us into eternity. It's the love we have to offer others that really is a testament of our true wealth. And this is important for all of us to consider, no matter our circumstances.
As the fire continues to rage, we pray for all those affected. We also pray for all the firefighters, and their families, who are working tirelessly to put an end to this disaster.