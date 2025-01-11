Aleteia
Aleteia Premium
News
Inspiring Stories
Voices & Views
Lifestyle
Spirituality
Issues & Implications
For Her
Church
Art & Culture
Travel
Church
separateurCreated with Sketch.

Watch the Holy Doors open for Hope!

whatsappfacebooktwitter-xemailnative
Anthony Cormy - published on 01/11/25
whatsappfacebooktwitter-xemailnative
Jubilee 2025 is already attracting thousands to Rome! After the opening of the Holy Door of St. Peter's on Christmas Eve, pilgrims are making their way through all 5 of the Doors in Rome.

This past December 24, Pope Frances inaugurated the Jubilee Year 2025 by opening the Holy Door of St. Peter's Basilica in Rome. Indeed, to begin the Jubilee, the four Holy Doors located in Rome were opened.

On January 3, the Pope reflected:

For the Church, 2025 is a Jubilee year: according to tradition, every twenty-five years is a Jubilee year. And this Jubilee has a theme, a motto… Let us repeat it together: “Pilgrims of hope." ...

The word “pilgrim” makes us think about walking, so I would like to wish for you always to be people on the move. At every age: children, young people, adults, seniors, always walking, never still, never already there, always with the desire to go ahead.

But the “pilgrim” is one who not only walks, but has a destination, and a particular destination: the pilgrim’s destination is a holy place, which attracts him, which motivates the journey, which sustains him in his fatigue. In the case of the Jubilee, the destination is a door. Curious, isn’t it? The Holy Door. Of course it is a symbol: The Holy Door represents Jesus Christ, His Mystery of salvation, which allows us to enter into new life, free from the slavery of sin, free to love and serve God and neighbor.

Following tradition, the door at the Basilica of St. John Lateran was opened on December 29, 2024, the one at the Basilica of St. Mary Major on January 1, 2025, and the one at the Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls on Sunday, January 5, 2025.

The Pope also added a Holy Door at the chapel in Rebibbia Prison as a symbol of his closeness to prisoners around the world.

The doors are open, and the Jubilee is well underway!

Did you enjoy this article? Would you like to read more like this?

Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. It’s free!

Tags:
Jubilee 2025RomeVatican
Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you. Please make a tax-deductible donation today!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

banner image
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening
Newsletter
Did you enjoy this article? Would you like to read more like this?

Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. It’s free!