Chinese Catholics pray, send aid to Tibet after earthquake

Catholics across China are joining in solidarity to send aid to Tibet, an area that recently suffered one of the worst earthquakes to hit the Himalayan region. Pope Francis also sent his condolences to those affected by the natural disaster, in his speech to the Diplomatic Corps accredited to the Holy See on January 9.
According to the Associated Press, the earthquake reached 7.1 on the Richter scale (6.8 by China’s earthquake center’s standards). As of the January 8 report, the death toll had risen to 126, with 188 others injured. It is further estimated that around 46,000 people have been displaced by the destruction left in the wake of the tremor, for which more than 500 aftershocks were recorded.
The report noted that hundreds of Tibetans living in exile from India to Nepal took part in candlelit vigils to pray for those affected by the disaster. In India, groups marched through the streets of Dharamshala chanting prayers and bearing signs imploring anyone who can help to send aid. Meanwhile, in the Nepalese capital Kathmandu a smaller group of about 50 prayed for the souls of those who lost their lives at a Buddhist monastery.
Vatican News reports that the Chinese Catholic communities on the ground in Tibet are organizing solidarity initiatives to send aid. The Diocese of Beijing has launched an appeal in all of its parishes for donations to support victims of the earthquake, noting that “we can seize the opportunity to recall the Lord's teaching: 'Whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.’”
A similar effort has been launched in the Diocese of Shantou, where organizers noted that any donations can bring hope to the victims, in this Jubilee Year of Hope. Vatican News noted that one of the first donations recorded at the Diocese of Shanghai was of 500,000 yuan, or about 66,000 euros.