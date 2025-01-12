God’s face and voice: Pope reflects on Jesus’ baptism

Pope Francis reflected briefly on today's feast of the Baptism of Jesus, after praying the midday Angelus on January 12. He noted that in this event at the Jordan, we hear the voice of God and in Jesus, see his face.
The Pope said:
And when Jesus receives baptism, the Spirit manifests Himself and the Epiphany of God occurs; He reveals His face in the Son and makes His voice heard, which says: “You are my beloved Son; with you I am well pleased” (v. 22). The face and the voice.
First of all, the face. In revealing Himself to be the Father through the Son, God establishes a special space for entering into dialogue and communion with humanity. It is the face of the beloved Son.
In second place, the voice. Face and voice. “You are my beloved Son” (v. 22). This is another sign that accompanies the revelation of Jesus.
Dear brothers and sisters, today’s feast makes us contemplate the face and the voice of God, which are manifested in Jesus’ humanity.
And so, let us ask ourselves: do we feel loved? Do I feel loved and accompanied by God, or do I think that God is distant from me? Are we capable of recognizing His face in Jesus and in our brothers and sisters? And are we accustomed to listening to His voice?
Celebrate this date!
The Holy Father also made an invitation he has made various times during his pontificate: to learn about our own baptisms and celebrate them.
I will ask you a question: does every one of you remember the date of your Baptism? This is very important! Think: on what day was I baptized? And if we do not remember, when we arrive home, let us ask our parents or our godparents the date of our Baptism. And let us celebrate this date as if it were a new birthday: that of our birth in the Spirit of God. Do not forget! This is our homework: the date of our Baptism.
Greatest, greatest gift
The Pope baptized 21 children this morning in the Sistine Chapel. In this traditional ceremony, he reflected that "Today, each of you, parents, and the Church itself give the greatest, greatest gift: the gift of faith to the children."