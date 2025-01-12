Aleteia
Parents and Church give ‘greatest, greatest’ gift to 21 children

Pope Francis (L) carrying baptisms of infants as celebrates the mass for the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord in the Sistine Chapel, at the Vatican.

Photo by VATICAN MEDIA / AFP

I.Media - published on 01/12/25
At baptism in Sistine Chapel, Pope Francis urged the moms to make the infants comfortable, breastfeeding them if they were hungry. "Today they are in charge."

As he does every year on the feast of the Baptism of the Lord, Pope Francis celebrated the baptism of children of Vatican employees in the Sistine Chapel on January 12, 2025. This year there were 21 of them.

At the start of the celebration, the Pope reiterated, as he does every year, that “it's important for the children to feel well. If they're hungry, nurse them ... If they're too hot, change them … But make them feel comfortable,” he insisted.

"Today they are in charge," the Pope said, "and we have to serve them with the Sacrament, with prayers."

Grow in true humanity

He reflected that on this special day, "each of you, parents, and the Church itself, give the greatest, greatest gift: the gift of faith to the children. Let us go forth, in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit."

The Pope did not deliver a homily, but invited the congregation to join in praying that the children "may grow in faith, a true humanity, in the joy of family."

The liturgy, held in an intimate family atmosphere despite the sumptuous setting of the Sistine Chapel, was concelebrated by the Prefect of the Dicastery for the Service of Charity, Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, and the President of the Governorate of Vatican City State, Cardinal Fernando Vérgez Alzaga.

The tradition of papal baptism of children of Vatican employees was established by St. John Paul II in 1981, and the celebration has been held in the Sistine Chapel since 1983.

Tags:
BaptismPope Francis
