Voyage takes readers on a tour of Marian apparitions

The makers of beautifully illustrated graphic novels with Catholic themes over at Voyage Comics have done it again, producing a lovely new series that illuminates Marian apparitions. Titled Messages from Our Lady, issue #1 covers the story of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, a Marian apparition that occurred in the 13th century.
Messages from Our Lady tells the historical tale of St. Simon Stock, to whom the Blessed Mother appeared on July 16, 1251. In this Marian apparition, Mary appeared with the child Jesus, and they presented Stock with the brown scapular, a symbol of salvation, protection, and peace. She promised the Carmelite priest that anyone who dies wearing a scapular would be saved from suffering the eternal fire.
The historical narrative is woven alongside a separate narrative in which middle-schoolers are learning about the Marian apparition as well, making the book both educational and entertaining. Voyage Comics wrote of the plot:
“Weighed down with the grief of their mother’s death, middle school students Adele and Francisco struggle to find their place in the world.” Voyage Comics continued on its website, “Then one day everything changes when an older teen shares with them about how God often sends his Mother to console the suffering in their time of need and are comforted by the Messages from Our Lady.”
The whole story is wrapped in the high quality art that Voyage Comics has become known for throughout dozens of stories and series. The attention Voyage’s artists pay to every tiny detail in scenery, clothing, and even facial expressions make them easy to follow, even for those too young to read.
With an eye for the educational use of their story, Voyage Comics even offers discounts for bulk orders, which makes it an ideal resource for parish youth groups and schools.
Learn more about Messages from Our Lady at Voyage Comics and sign up for their newsletter today to get a free comic book.