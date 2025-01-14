Aleteia’s “Big Winter Books” for 2025 (Photo Gallery)

Aleteia’s "Big Winter Books" are back!
We are deep into wintertime. That means daylight is fleeting, the temperature has dropped, and in many places the snow is piling up. For avid readers, of course, that's wonderful news because it means there's now extra time to curl up with some great books.
Last winter, our "big" reading list focused on books that were quite literally large -- some of them weighing in at over 500 pages. In keeping with the theme of this Jubilee Year, "Pilgrims of Hope," the books on our 2025 winter reading list are instead centered on "big" themes like hope, pilgrimage, and miracle.
This year's books ask vital questions, such as:
How can we live with hope in a world afflicted by danger and conflict? Did Jesus of Nazareth truly rise from the dead, and do we have any evidence of his resurrection? How can we keep from losing our souls in an age dominated by social media and AI?
Reading adventures aplenty
Our big winter books will also re-introduce you to the romance and adventure of the reading experience:
Explore the ancient cities where the Gospel was announced. Discover the Catholic heart of one of America’s most important writers. Wonder at the shocking sight of a 17th-century monk levitating above your head.
Walk the bright but despairing streets of 1960s New Orleans, journey across the bizarre landscapes of alien planets, and dive into the depths of your own heart...
To begin your reading adventures, click on the PHOTO GALLERY below and check out Aleteia’s “Hopeful” Winter Books for 2025!