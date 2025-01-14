Coach Freeman: Faith, family, and winning big at Notre Dame

Head Coach Marcus Freeman is the hottest name in sports right now as his No. 4 ranked Fighting Irish (13-1) prepare to face Ohio State on January 20 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Freeman himself is breaking records as the first coach of Black and Asian descent to lead a team to the CFP National Championship.
For fans who cherish Notre Dame’s Catholic identity, Freeman’s success feels like a personal victory. The dynamic 40-year-old former Ohio State linebacker, who just celebrated his birthday January 10, is leading the Irish not only to championship contention but also to reclaiming Catholic traditions from its storied past.
Here are 3 reasons to root for Coach Freeman and his extraordinary team:
1Freeman puts faith at the forefront
In 2022, Freeman took a step that aligned his personal faith with the university he serves, entering the Catholic Church at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Granger, Indiana. He joined the rest of his family, as his wife Joanna and six children were Catholic already.
“Notre Dame will change you if you let it,” Freeman said in his first interview as head coach back in 2021—words that proved prophetic.
Along with becoming Catholic himself, Freeman quickly made other changes to put Notre Dame’s Catholic identity first. He restored the tradition of football players attending Mass together on game days before walking together to the stadium.
And more than 40 members of his team attend a weekly Bible study, led by starting quarterback Riley Leonard, whose 3,200 passing yards have helped power the Irish's championship run. Leonard credits the Bible study for building unity and fellowship among the players.
2Freeman makes history for America
While Freeman is quick to put the focus back on his team in interviews, he's made history as the first coach of Black and Asian descent to reach the collegiate National Championship.
“It is an honor and I hope all coaches, minorities, Black, Asian, white, it doesn't matter, great people continue to get opportunities to lead young men like this,” Freeman said after the game.
3Freeman puts people first
You can’t help but smile when you see Freeman’s adorable kids. Yet his knack for putting relationships first extends far beyond the walls of his family home.
Freeman is widely known for cultivating strong, warm relationships with his players. This people-first mentality is considered a big reason for his success. One former player said:
Marcus Freeman is like the best big brother ever. He makes you feel like family, and you know that he cares about you. On the field and, more importantly, off the field, you can tell he cares about the whole person.
Whether the Irish win or lose against the Buckeyes on January 20, they’ve already won by having a coach who shows the world that excellence in sports can go hand in hand with authentic relationships and strong faith.