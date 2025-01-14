Both Pope Francis and the Princess of Wales have been in the news with an important message about cancer recently.
Today the British royal shared on an official visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital -- where she received cancer treatment over the last year, and where she is patron, along with her husband Prince William -- that she is in remission. Whereas the pontiff addressed cancer patients from an Oncology and Pediatric Hematology Clinic in Poland.
Pope Francis gave the children who came to see him an inspiring message of hope:
"... you, dear children and young people, are signs of hope for me. And why? Because I am sure that Jesus is present in you. And wherever He is, there is hope that does not disappoint! Jesus took upon Himself our sufferings, out of love, and so we too, through His love, can join with Him when we are suffering."
The pontiff continued to talk about friendship, relating it to Jesus and His disciples. Addressing the children as his own friends, Pope Francis shared with them how they can play an integral role in the Church:
"I would like to ask you to help me to serve the Church. And how? Offering, every now and then, your prayers and your sufferings for the Pope’s intentions. Thank you for this!"
And it would seem in this special Jubilee Year that having hope and sharing it with others can be instrumental in easing suffering, as is the case of the Catherine's own cancer journey.
The Princess of Wales expressed her gratitude on social media for all the work carried out by the medical professionals in helping her heal during her treatment. She also expressed her hope for the year to come:
"It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery. As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support. C"
We pray for all cancer patients and hope that Jesus can offer great comfort and hope through their suffering.