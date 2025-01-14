Aleteia
Mary Magdalene identified in Michelangelo’s ‘Last Judgment’?

SISTINE CHAPEL

RPBaiao | Shutterstock

Daniel Esparza - published on 01/14/25
This discovery invites us to re-examine The Last Judgment as an artistic marvel and a spiritual testament that speaks to the human longing for salvation.

A hidden detail in Michelangelo’s masterpiece, The Last Judgment, is gaining attention. Spain’s ABC explains how art restorer and scholar Sara Penco believes she has identified Mary Magdalene among the figures in the iconic fresco adorning the altar wall of the Sistine Chapel. This revelation, presented during a press conference in Rome and detailed in her book Mary Magdalene in Michelangelo’s Last Judgment, sheds new light on one of the most celebrated works of Renaissance art.

Magdalene is thought to be the woman in yellow behind the cross, on the right.
Ann Ronan Picture Library / Photo12 via AFP

A masterpiece of faith and drama

Painted between 1536 and 1541, The Last Judgment depicts over 300 figures in a dramatic portrayal of salvation and damnation. At its center, Christ the Judge presides, flanked by the Virgin Mary, apostles, saints, and angels. Above, angels carry symbols of the Passion, while below, lost souls walk into eternal torment.

The fresco not only showcases Michelangelo’s unparalleled mastery of anatomy and emotion but also reveals his spiritual preoccupations and theological insights.

Penco’s findings suggest that Mary Magdalene is present beside Christ, identifiable by her vivid yellow dress, golden hair, and position near the cross. These details are significant: in Renaissance iconography, yellow symbolized both sin and redemption, making it an apt choice for the penitent Magdalene.

Sąd Ostateczny
Ann Ronan Picture Library / Photo12 via AFP

A symbol of redemption

Penco emphasizes that Mary Magdalene’s inclusion carries a profound spiritual message. Known as the first witness to Christ’s resurrection, she embodies hope and forgiveness.

The figure in question is portrayed kissing the cross with devotion, her eyes turned directly on the viewer. This unique gesture invites reflection on themes of sin, grace, and redemption.

While the hypothesis of Mary Magdalene’s presence in The Last Judgment had been considered before, Penco is the first to substantiate this claim. Her research underscores how Michelangelo’s use of color, placement, and symbolism communicates his theological vision.

Michelangelo’s inner struggles

This discovery also provides insight into Michelangelo’s personal spirituality. Renowned for his artistic genius and inner turmoil, the artist wrestled with themes of sin and salvation throughout his life. A depiction of Mary Magdalene as a redeemed sinner resonates with his own quest for divine grace.

A renewed legacy

Penco’s identification of Mary Magdalene enhances our understanding of Michelangelo’s masterpiece and enriches its theological depth. Her findings remind us that Renaissance art, at its best, serves as a bridge between the divine and the human, capable of inspiring new insights across centuries.

By including Mary Magdalene, Michelangelo offers a powerful message of redemption that transcends time. This discovery invites us to reexamine The Last Judgment as an artistic marvel and a profound spiritual testament — one that continues to speak to the eternal human longing for salvation.

