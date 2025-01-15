The 2025 iteration of the March for Life is just around the corner and with it comes the 3rd annual Life Fest, a rally that promotes the sanctity of life and stokes the crowd for the March. A two-day event that features keynote addresses, real-life testimonies, and live musical performances, Life Fest is the place to be for Catholics who wish to embolden their zeal for the cause of life prior to the March for Life.
Started in 2023, after the Supreme Court’s decision on Dobbs overturned Roe v Wade, the festival is a response to what its organizers have identified as an “increasingly fragmented understanding of the human person,” most especially among teenagers.
In support of pregnant women, their children, and those who have suffered after abortion, the Sisters of Life, Knights of Columbus, and the Diocese of Arlington have come together to host Life Fest.
With the combined efforts of these three influential groups, Life Fest works to foster an encounter with the truth of the goodness of each human person and the love of Jesus Christ. In a press release, Sister Marie Veritas of the Sisters of Life explained that such an encounter is especially important at a time when “the goodness of the human person is questioned.”
“Every human heart needs to know: I am good; I am important; I am irreplaceable. Every woman who is pregnant needs to know that she is not alone,” Sister Marie Veritas said. “Every woman who has experienced one or more abortions needs to know that Jesus sees her, loves her and longs to forgive and heal her.”
Schedule
Life Fest kicks off on the evening before the March for Life, January 23, at EagleBank Arena, on the campus of George Mason University. The night will feature musical performances from We Are Messengers and Matt Maher. Maher will stick around after the show to give a keynote address, which will be followed by a testimonial from a woman whose journey through an unexpected pregnancy led to a healing from addiction. The night will also feature an exposition of the Blessed Sacrament provided by Bishop Burbidge, a Eucharistic procession, and benediction.
The following morning, before the March, the festivities continue, readying the crowd to march through the wintery streets with a live performance by the energetic folk stylings of SCYTHIAN. After another keynote – this time from Dominican Father Gregory Pine – Life Fest will conclude with a special Mass presided over by Archbishop William E. Lori of Baltimore, in his capacity as Supreme Chaplain of the Knights of Columbus. From there, the March for Life begins.
Leader of the Knights of Columbus, Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly, said shared his excitement to be working together with the Sisters of Life and the Diocese of Arlington:
“This event will inspire a new generation and help them see that life at all stages is precious,” said Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly. “Love is the answer; it transforms lives and changes hearts and minds, and that’s what Life Fest is all about. Together, we pray for a world in which abortion is unthinkable.”
Relics, confession, etc
Those who attend Life Fest will also have the opportunity to venerate first class relics from a variety of Catholic saints, including: Pope St. John Paul II; Blessed Carlo Acutis, who is slated for canonization in 2025; the recently beatified Ulma family which included an unborn baby; and Blessed Michael McGivney, founder of the Knights of Columbus, whose miracle for beatification was the healing of a child in the womb.
Furthermore, along with eucharistic adoration during the exposition of the Blessed Sacrament, priests will be on hand at the event to hear Confessions from attendees.
Life Fest is geared up and ready to fan fires in the hearts of all who attend and to make the 2025 March for Life all the more poignant and memorable. Learn more about the event at its official website and secure your tickets to Life Fest today.
“Together, we are stronger,” said Sister Marie Veritas. “Together, we can witness more powerfully to a broken world: Life is possible! Love is possible!”