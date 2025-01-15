How Getty Center saved precious sacred art from raging fires

The Getty Center in Los Angeles is a modern marvel of engineering, designed to protect some of the world’s most treasured artworks spanning over more than seven centuries. In addition to its renowned collection of classical art, the museum also serves as a quiet steward of Christian history, housing medieval manuscripts, sacred artifacts, and exhibitions that delve into the evolving image of Christ.
Now, with wildfires raging near its Brentwood location and an evacuation order issued for the surrounding area, the Getty’s claim as the “safest place to store art” is being put to the test.
An architecture for preservation
Built in 1997 atop a hill in Brentwood, the Getty Center is basically a fortress. Its reinforced concrete walls, fire-protected steel, and travertine plazas are designed to resist flames. Surrounded by open space and drought-resistant landscaping, the complex uses natural barriers to halt fires before they can reach the galleries.
Inside, the buildings feature stone aggregate roofs and sophisticated fire separations that isolate individual sections, preventing flames from spreading. Sprinkler systems backed by a million-gallon reservoir are installed but intended only as a last resort due to the fragility of the works housed within.
“Emergency planning and safety are things we do all year round,” said Mike Rogers, the Getty’s director of facilities, in a 2019 statement – according to The Guardian. This ongoing vigilance was evident last week when proactive landscaping and brush clearance spared the Getty Villa in Malibu, 10 miles away, from the Palisades wildfire.
Custodians of Christian history
While the Getty Center’s architectural defenses are widely recognized, its role as a custodian of Christian history is less well-known. Among its collection are illuminated manuscripts, reliquaries, and liturgical objects that chronicle centuries of faith and inspired craftsmanship.
Take, for example, the 2008 exhibition Imagining Christ, which offered a profound glimpse into how medieval Christians imagined Jesus from the year 1000 to 1500. Through detailed manuscripts, visitors explored depictions of Christ as both divine judge and suffering Savior, reflecting the theological and cultural shifts of the time. These images invited viewers into deeper contemplation of Christ’s dual nature as fully divine and fully human.
Such artifacts, crafted in monasteries and churches, embody the labor of devotion and serve as timeless reminders of Christianity’s rich heritage.
A testament to responsibility
The Getty’s commitment to preserving these treasures mirrors a larger ethos of stewardship, aligning with the Christian call to safeguard creation and culture. The Catechism of the Catholic Church teaches that “the Church…has always venerated the Scriptures, as she venerates the Lord’s Body” (CCC 103). Similarly, institutions like the Getty honor sacred art as an bridge between past and present, faith and imagination. In that sense, the Getty Center is a repository of art but also a sanctuary for the artifacts and ideals that have shaped humanity.
By protecting works of sacred and cultural significance, the Getty withstands the test of fire and ensures that these treasures endure for generations to come.