Lesson from the wedding ring found in the debris of LA fire

Victoria DeSantis was delighted when firefighters helped her find her wedding ring that she lost during the Eaton fire recently. Having lived in Altedena for 18 years, DeSantis, like so many others, had to flee her house in a hurry as the destructive flames threatened her family.
In an interview with NBC affiliate KNBC-TV, the resident of Altedena shared how'd she'd taken off her rings earlier on as her hands were dry. She left them by the door as a reminder to take them if they had to leave the house.
However, when it came to fleeing for safety, DeSantis' first thought was for the safety of her daughter and her dog. Therefore, her wedding band and engagement ring were left behind in the house that eventually succumbed to the fire, according to Good Morning America.
On discovering her loss her husband reassured her and said: "Don't worry about it. We'll get you another one.”
When the family returned to the site of their former home DeSantis could she that her engagement ring had melted in the fire. However, she asked the firefighters if they could help her look for her wedding band.
A meaningful discovery
The emergency workers got down on their hands and knees and recovered the ring from the debris. The find was poignant for the mom who'd left her home with so little. As she explained:
"It made my heart happy, just for a moment, knowing I've lost everything. I left with two pairs of jeans and two sweaters — and everything, all of my childhood memories, all of my children's childhood memories, everything is gone.”
DeSantis also shared how meaningful the ring is to her, stating in the video below: "it is a symbol of our family, it's a symbol of our love."
There will no doubt be a myriad of stories where people share their meaningful possessions that they've lost -- and hopefully some that they're found -- during the fires. However, finding the wedding ring must have felt so reassuring during such a horrible catastrophe, and the discovery echoes the symbolism of the ring itself: It symbolizes the eternal bond between a husband and wife that endures even deadly fires!
And of course, at a time when firefighters must be totally exhausted, it is wonderful to see them going to such efforts to find something that is so tiny but meaningful -- a simple band of gold that represents something precious in a society where marriage is not always a priority.