Pope backs boycotts of companies using child labor

Continuing his denunciation of child abuse in many forms, the Pope called on every individual to do their part.

Pope Francis continued denouncing the abuse and exploitation of children in this week's general audience, January 15.

In the last audience we spoke about children, and today too we will talk about children. Last week we focused on how, in his work, Jesus repeatedly spoke of the importance of protecting, welcoming and loving the little ones.

The Pope went on to highlight some of the abuses that children are suffering in today's world:

+ Hundreds of millions of minors ... are forced to work and many of them are exposed to particularly dangerous work

+ the boys and girls who are slaves to trafficking for prostitution or pornography, and forced marriages.

+ There is also a case in my country: a boy called Loan has been abducted and his whereabouts are unknown. And one of the theories is that he has been sent to have his organs removed, for transplants. And this happens, as you well know. This happens! Some return with a scar, others die. This is why today I would like to remember this boy Loan.

+ I know a country in Latin America, where a special fruit grows, very special, which is called arándano [a species of cranberry]. Harvesting the arándano requires tender hands, and they make children do it, they enslave them as children to harvest it.

+ Widespread poverty, the shortage of social support tools for families, the increased marginality in recent years along with unemployment and job insecurity ...

+ In the metropolises, where the social divide and moral decay “bite,” there are children engaged in drug dealing and the most diverse illicit activities. ... Sometimes tragically they are induced to become “executioners” of their peers ...

Child abuse, of whatever nature, is a despicable act, it is a heinous act. It is not simply a blight on society, no, it is a crime! And it is a gross violation of God’s commandments. No child should be abused. Even one case is already too many.

Awaken consciences

While admitting that an individual person can not do much to fight these crimes, the Pope said we have to "awaken our consciences, to practice closeness and genuine solidarity with abused children and young people."

The Pope lamented the "unacceptable human and social divide: between those who can dream and those who must succumb."

But Jesus wants us all free and happy; and if He loves every man and woman as His son and daughter, He loves the little ones with all the tenderness of His heart.

What can we do?

"And so, we can ask ourselves: what can I do?" the Pope said.

Child labor

First of all, we must recognize that, if we want to eradicate child labour, we cannot be complicit in it. And when is this the case? For example, when we purchase products that involve child labor. How can we eat and dress, knowing that behind that food and those garments there are exploited children, who work instead of going to school? Find out where those products come from. Awareness of what we purchase is a first act in order not to be complicit. Some will say that, as individuals, we cannot do much. True, but each one can be a drop that, together with many other drops, can become a sea.

Careful investing

However, institutions, including church institutions, and companies must also be reminded of their responsibility: they can make a difference by shifting their investments to companies that do not use or permit child labour. Many states and international organizations have already enacted laws and directives against child labour, but more can be done.

Raise awareness in the media

I also urge journalists – there are some journalists here – to do their part: they can help raise awareness of the problem and help find solutions. Do not be afraid, denounce, denounce these things.

Don't turn away

Finally, the Pope said, we have to join those who "do not turn away." He offered the example of Mother Teresa and concluded with her appeal for children's rights: