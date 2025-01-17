10 Great films for your next family movie night

Here in Chicago, the long winters bring what I jokingly call “film appreciation class” to our homeschool curriculum.
Enjoying a great movie together is a perfect way to while away the cold winter afternoons, and these films are some of our favorites. They progress from "younger kids" to "older kids" in how well they might fit your family. But my kids enjoy them all!
We’ve included a few discussion questions to draw out the virtues and Catholic themes in these movies. Hopefully this list can help you enjoy movie nights with meaning for your family and friends!
1The Emperor’s New Groove
- What leads to Kuzco’s change of heart from selfishness to selflessness? What can we learn from what happens to him?
- Pacha is a great dad. What are some ways he might remind us of God the Father?
- What does this story teach us about forgiveness and giving people another chance?
2Finding Nemo
- Some Catholic reviewers see this movie as similar to the parable of the prodigal son. What can Marlin’s story tell us about a father’s love?
- The story of the Good Shepherd reveals how Christ always comes after us when we are lost. Can you see any similarities between Marlin’s story and the Good Shepherd? How can Marlin’s journey help us understand God’s love for us?
- Marlin learns to trust and let go of fear. How can we trust God in our own scary moments?
3Toy Story 2
- Woody chooses Andy’s love over a life of perfection in a museum. How can his decision help us understand why it matters to live for others?
- What can we learn about friendship and loyalty from the toys?
- The toys learn from Jessie that someday their owners won’t play with them anymore, that their love won’t last forever. How can her story help us appreciate God’s love that lasts forever and never ends?
4Madeline
- What are some virtues Madeline shows throughout the movie?
- Miss Clavel, a nurse (sometimes referred to as a nun because of her dress), is determined to make sure Madeline always has a home, even if the school closes. What can she teach us about spiritual motherhood?
- Madeline’s friendship with the elderly Marie Gilbert ends up saving the school. What can we learn from Madeline about being friends with people who are different from us, and how to interact with elderly relatives or friends?
5Mary Poppins
- What do the Banks parents learn about the importance of connection and being together as a family?
- How does Mr. Banks change throughout the movie, and what does this teach us about keeping a healthy balance in our own work and play?
- Bert is always willing to help others. What virtues does he show, and what can we learn from him?
6Spy Kids
- At the end of the movie, Carmen says, “Spy work, that's easy. Keeping a family together, that's difficult. And that's the mission worth fighting for.” What are some ways all members of a family can fight to be united and happy together?
- Even though the Cortezes don’t always get along, they learn to fight as a team. What can they teach us about being a “domestic church,” united in Christ?
- What are some virtues the different family members show throughout the movie?
7The Sound of Music
- Maria thinks she wants to be a nun, but that’s not God’s plan for her. How does she figure out what God really wants her to do? What can her story teach us about vocation and following God’s will?
- Maria teaches the Von Trapp family to enjoy the music and beauty in life. How can being grateful for God’s creation bring us closer to him?
- Captain Von Trapp is steadfast in his beliefs when facing adversity. What can he teach us about standing up for what’s right and holding onto our faith in hard times?
8The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe
- How does Aslan’s story remind us of Christ’s? How can his character help us understand Jesus?
- Edmund betrays his family but is forgiven and fights bravely against the White Witch later in the story. What can his story teach us about mercy, forgiveness, and redemption?
- Lucy never wavers in her faith in Aslan. What can we learn from her about faith and trust in God?
9Star Wars: A New Hope
- Luke leaves his ordinary life for a greater purpose. What does his story reveal about vocation and following God’s call?
- The Rebel Alliance keeps fighting even when things seem hopeless. What can they teach us about standing up for what’s right, even when it seems like we are standing alone?
- Luke must learn to trust and rely on the Force, an energy that might remind us of the Holy Spirit. How can we learn to trust and rely on God in our own lives?
10Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
- Each member of the Fellowship offers different strengths to help Frodo on his journey. How does this reflect the Church as the Body of Christ, with each person contributing in their own way to a shared mission?
- Boromir and others feel temptation to use the Ring themselves. How does this show the danger of seeking power for selfish ends? How can we resist temptation in our own lives? (Galadriel is a great example of walking away from temptation!)
- Gandalf gives his life in Moria to protect the others from the Balrog. How does his sacrifice reveal true leadership and imitate the selflessness to which Christ calls us all?
I hope these questions help spark some great discussions. Enjoy your movies!