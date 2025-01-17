To support large families, Pope Francis has decided to grant a monthly bonus of 300 euros (currently the equivalent of about $310) — 3,600 euros a year — to employees with three or more children. The Holy See Press Office announced the bonus on the evening of January 15, 2025.
The measure for the time being concerns only part of the staff — those of the governorate and not of the Holy See. It has received a lukewarm welcome from the Association of Vatican Lay Employees (ADLV, for its initials in Italian), in a climate of tension surrounding the financial austerity being asked of the small state.
Starting this January, employees of the governorate who are parents of at least three children will receive an additional 300 euros (about $310) in their pay slip. The measure stipulates that this financial aid will be granted up to the age of 18 for the children concerned — or 24 if the young person is still studying.
When contacted by I.MEDIA, the Vatican gave no figures on the number of families eligible for the new measure. The Vatican falls in line with other European states in a measure like this. Various European countries offer a number of perks for "large families" -- from discounted electric bills to reduced fees on public transport.
The Pope has also extended the father's leave for the birth of a child from three to five days. Already in 2022, this leave had been extended from one to three days. Some had expressed disappointment, considering this period too short compared with other models such as Italy, which grants 10 days to new fathers.
Tension over austerity measures
These announcements come against a backdrop of social tensions in the state and throughout the continent. The Argentine pontiff recently announced further budget cuts —notably in the Communications Department. At the same time, staff salaries have not been indexed to the cost of living for some 15 years. On November 21, the Pope also mentioned a plan to reform the Vatican Pension Fund, warning that the decisions ahead would be “difficult.”
On December 21, meeting Vatican employees for New Year's greetings, the Pope openly invited them to engage in dialogue with superiors to “resolve difficulties,” at a time when many feel threatened by the reforms underway.
For the time being, the new bonus for large families is only available to staff employed by the Governorate, a structure headed by Cardinal Fernando Vérgez Alzaga and comprising some 2,000 of the Vatican's 4,800 employees. On average, these employees earn between 1,500 and 3,000 euros (at the current exchange rate, between $1545 and $3090) net per month. It remains to be seen whether the bonus will also be granted to employees of the Holy See.
Lay employees' reservations
In a press release, the Association of Lay Vatican Employees welcomes the measure. It points out, however, that “thousands of people [...] are watching this initiative with optimism, but, for the moment, are excluded.” It also expresses concern about the exclusion of disabled children over the age of 18, who cannot attend school.
The ADLV calls for “allowances and bonuses for all, including those with fewer than three children.” It calls for criteria of justice and fairness in the treatment of Vatican employees, pointing to disparities in remuneration among different sectors. According to them, some entities such as the Museums are favored over other services.
“Not to mention [...] the €200 Amazon gift cards recently offered to APSA employees for Christmas. To some the bonus, to others the panettone,” the press release says, referring to the famous Italian Christmas brioche.
In the corridors, some criticize the fact that the bonus is presented as a “personal initiative” of the pontiff. “The good treatment of employees should not depend on the charity or benevolence of an institution,” an employee told I.MEDIA. The ADLV asks that we forget “paternalism” and focus on “employee rights.”