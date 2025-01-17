The conversion of death and the lifegiving power of beauty

“A play about War, Death, English poets … filled me with a certain type of theatrical dread…. And seeing Death arrive in … traditional garb [and] hovering over Sassoon made my heart sink a wee bit…. I thought to myself that this was going to be one heavy dark piece of theatre. Then, much to my surprise, Death, played with exciting musicality and sprightliness by Sarah Naughton … transformed. Flinging herself quite dramatically into a whole other interpretation of what Death is and means. And it didn’t stop with that one provocative shift….

Writer Pearce and director Peter Dobbins … kept expanding and redefining as we watched Sassoon’s own expansion of mind and spirit. Death became something else before our eyes as Sassoon embraced a new pathway to understanding. Such relief, that this 70-minute play never just sat in its heaviness but danced and sang its way through the poetry of War and Death, never hitting us over the head with a dark melancholy. Ever surprising us with hope, love, and spectacularly beautiful imagery.

Much of this has to do with the fine directorial choices made by Dobbins, and the spirited performances by both Carriere … and Raver…. They brought life and dimension into their character’s tragedy and pain. Their confusion and desire to understand why such a horrific tragedy would or even could come to pass was as engaging and thoughtful as could be, way beyond the imagined concept that I was prepared for going in. Although I am neither a scholar nor a poetry-master, especially in the works of these two great writers, there was beauty in their misery and Sassoon’s final acceptance and embrace of his spirituality.