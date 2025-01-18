Can you guess 10 most dangerous nations for Christians?

Open Doors' annual report found that the total number of Christians facing persecution rose in 2024, up to 1 in 7 worldwide.

The persecution of Christians around the world increased in 2024, according to an annual report from Open Doors, an international organization that monitors and supports Christians in nations hostile to the faith.

For more than 30 years, Open Doors has released its report on the 50 nations in which Christians face the harshest persecution, which also includes first-hand testimonials and suggested prayer intentions for Christians in each country.

The report encourages all who read it to pray for the intentions, as prayer is an invaluable way to support our brothers and sisters in countries on the World Watch List. In addition, knowing that those who read the report will pray for them can remind those living under persecution that they are not alone.

The 2025 Open Doors World Watch List indicated that around 380 million Christians are currently living in regions in which they face persecution or discrimination for their faith. Furthermore, nearly 210,000 were displaced due to their faith; nearly 4,000 were sexually assaulted, harassed, or forced into a non-Christian marriage; about 55,000 were beaten, threatened, or abused; and 4,476 were killed for their Christian faith.

The full list of the 50 nations where Christian persecution is most prevalent can be seen on Open Doors' report. These are the 10 worst offenders.

Afghanistan

Afghanistan was 10th on the list of countries most hostile to the Christian faith, where the report notes that it is practically impossible to openly practice. There, the Taliban strictly enforces laws in which Christian conversion is punishable by death. Due to the harsh penalties, many Christians who are discovered have no choice but to flee. The report notes that restrictions on women and ethnic minorities makes being Christian even more dangerous.

Iran

In Iran, there are two categories of Christian: recognized and unrecognized. Those who are recognized include historical communities of Armenian and Assyrian Christians, but Open Doors notes that these are still treated as second-class citizens. On the other hand, the unrecognized Christians are converts who must hide their conversion as it is illegal in Iran. Christian converts are considered to have been influenced by Western culture and are thus seen as a threat to Islam and the regime.

Pakistan

In Pakistan, Christians face persecution primarily from the nation’s strict blasphemy laws, for which the primary punishment is death. While Christians make up only 1.8% of the Pakistani population, they are disproportionally targeted by about 25% of the blasphemy charges. If the courts don’t get the Christians first, a wild mob mentality among Muslim citizens could see an accused Christian lynched or stoned to death by an angry crowd.

Nigeria

With roving gangs of jihadist militants visiting violence upon Christian towns and communities, Nigeria is considered the 7th most dangerous country for the faithful. The government has been completely ineffective at stopping attacks from a variety of groups, including Fulani fighters, Boko Haram, and ISWAP (Islamic State West Africa Province). Attacks from these gangs see Christian men swiftly killed while Christian women are abducted and targeted for sexual violence.

Eritrea

Described in the report as the “North Korea of Africa,” Eritrea forces Christians to contend with heavily monitored phone calls and internet use that places all communications under scrutiny. While the government has officially recognized some Christian churches – Eritrean Orthodox, Catholic, and Lutheran churches – those who convert face similar situations as those in Iran. Furthermore, the government has been conscripting young Christians into its armed forces, for indefinite periods of time.

Sudan

Open Doors notes that Sudan had been on the road to religious freedom when a coup and the war that followed saw these hopes dashed. The war has created the largest hunger and displacement crisis currently ongoing in the world and with neither side sympathetic to Christians, it has allowed persecution to run rampant. The average Sudanese Christian lives in fear of abduction and execution, while over 100 churches have been attacked in the country.

Libya

Libya is another nation especially hostile to Christian converts, and another in which gangs of Islamic militants target Christians. This is most especially true for foreign Christians who escaped to Libya from sub-Saharan Africa, who are often brutally murdered by the gangs. Christians who express their faith openly do so at extreme risk. The situation is exacerbated by a lack of a centralized government to enforce laws.

Yemen

The civil war in Yemen has torn the country into three different regional territories, some of which are held by recognized terrorist organizations, but none of them are kind to Christians. In some areas it is dangerous to even own a Bible, while those who are discovered to be Christian can be monitored, detained, tortured, or killed. Despite the danger, the report notes that many Muslims have become disillusioned with Islam and that the Church in Yemen is growing.

Somalia

In this nation that follows Sharia (Islamic law), those who are discovered to be Christian in Somalia are often murdered on the spot. It is another nation in which militants routinely target Christians, but Christians also face overwhelming social pressures from the family and community. Even being suspected of having accepted Christianity can place one in danger from their neighbors. Christians discovered in Somalia could face house arrest, forced marriage, forced Islamic rituals, and death.

North Korea

For nearly 30 years, North Korea has consistently been the nation in which Christians face the harshest persecution. It is another nation where discovered Christians may be immediately killed, but they could also be sent to a labor camp where the survival rate is practically zero. Those who are discovered may not be punished alone either, as the government could chose to go after their whole family.

There is no official church in North Korea and all Christians must worship in secret, but despite this Open Doors has suggested that the underground church is growing. The report estimates that there are some 400,000 Christians worshiping in secret in North Korea.