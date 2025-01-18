Cuba frees 553 prisoners thanks to Pope Francis’ mediation

While the Cuban government credits Pope Francis’ advocacy as a key influence in its decision, the Vatican has yet to issue an official statement on the matter.

The Cuban government announced the release of 553 prisoners as part of the Jubilee Year of Hope, an initiative championed by Pope Francis. According to an article by Walter Sánchez Silva for CNA, the decision highlights the Pope’s call for acts of mercy and amnesty during the jubilee.

In a statement dated January 14, the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained that President Miguel Díaz-Canel had informed Pope Francis of the decision in a letter. The statement emphasized that the release would occur gradually and described the individuals as those “sanctioned in due process for various crimes established by law.”

A Jubilee of mercy

The Jubilee Year of Hope began on December 24, 2024. While an ordinary jubilee occurs every 25 years, each pope gives a direction to the event. Pope Francis’ vision is outlined in his bull Spes Non Confundit (“Hope Does Not Disappoint”).

The Pope encouraged governments worldwide to implement measures of forgiveness and reconciliation, including amnesty programs, to restore hope and social cohesion.

“Governments [should] undertake initiatives aimed at restoring hope, forms of amnesty or pardon meant to help individuals regain confidence in themselves and in society,” the document reads.

The Cuban government’s statement underscored the long-standing relationship between the Vatican and Cuba, citing communication with Pope Francis and his representatives as instrumental in processes like this. Between 2023 and 2024, the Cuban government claims to have released over 10,000 prisoners as part of ongoing reviews.

Diplomatic ties with the Vatican

This latest announcement follows a history of diplomatic engagement between the Holy See and Cuba. Notably, Pope Francis met with President Díaz-Canel at the Vatican in June 2023. The meeting reinforced the ongoing positive relationship that has characterized Vatican-Cuba relations in recent years, with both parties collaborating on humanitarian initiatives.

Cuba played a crucial role in one of the Pope's most historic achievements: a 2016 meeting with the patriarch of the Russian Orthodox Church. The two met together in the neutral setting of Cuba. Now, of course, such a meeting would be unlikely due to the Ukraine war.

While the Cuban government credits Pope Francis’ advocacy as a key influence in its decision, the Vatican has yet to issue an official statement on the matter. As noted in Sánchez Silva’s article, ACI Prensa contacted Matteo Bruni, director of the Vatican Press Office, but had not received a response by the time of publication.