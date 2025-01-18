Finding hope at different stages of your life

As in 2025 we're called to embrace hope, here's how you can at any time in your life.

Hope is one of life’s most essential ingredients — a small but powerful light that keeps us moving forward, even in the hardest of times. And it's also the theme for this Jubilee Year!

Yet, hope can be elusive. At different stages of life you'll come across unique hurdles that can make it hard to embrace this all-important virtue. Therefore, we've come up with a little help. Below you'll see why hope might waver in different generations and offer practical ways to rekindle it — no matter your age.

1 For the young: Hope as a spark of possibility

Why it might be hard to feel hopeful: Being young can feel like standing at the base of a mountain, staring at a climb so steep it feels impossible. With social pressures, academic stress, and an overwhelming stream of news that can feel anything but hopeful, it’s no wonder so many young people struggle with finding a sense of optimism. Questions about the future — “What will I do with my life?” “Will I be able to make a difference?” — can feel overwhelming.

Why you should hold on to hope: Youth is the season of possibility. This is the time when you’re laying the foundation for dreams that can grow into something beautiful. Even small steps forward, like building meaningful friendships or discovering a passion, are seeds of hope. You don’t have to figure everything out right now — hope flourishes when you give yourself permission to grow slowly.

How to incorporate hope

Focus on small victories: Celebrate little wins — a kind word from a friend, progress on a personal goal, or a peaceful walk outdoors.

Dream big: Allow yourself to imagine a bright future, even if you’re not sure how to get there yet. Visioning sparks hope.

Find role models: Look for people — real and fictional — who inspire you. Their stories can remind you that the climb is worth it.

2 For the Middle-Aged: Hope as a Steadying Force

Why it’s hard to feel hopeful: Middle age often feels like the "sandwich" stage of life — caught between the needs of children, aging parents, and career responsibilities. You’re juggling so much that it’s easy to feel like there’s no room left for hope. Add to that the realization that some dreams may not have panned out as expected, and it’s easy to get stuck in a rut of doubt.

Why you should hold on to hope: Middle age is not the end of the road; it’s a pivot point. It’s a chance to redefine success, rediscover passions, and deepen relationships. Hope doesn’t have to look like big, flashy achievements — sometimes it’s as simple as finding joy in daily routines, being able to touch your toes, or gratitude in the love you’ve built around you.

How to incorporate hope

Reframe setbacks: Life rarely goes as planned, but unexpected detours can lead to beauty you never imagined. Look for blessings in disguise.

Build community: Share your struggles and hopes with others. Community provides strength and reminds you that you’re not alone.

Nurture your spirit: Take time to reflect, pray, or meditate. Even five minutes of quiet can help you reconnect with what truly matters.

3 For Older Adults: Hope as a Legacy

Why it might be hard to feel hopeful: For older adults, challenges like health issues, loneliness, or reflecting on regrets can make hope seem distant. Watching the world change so quickly can feel disorienting, and it’s easy to wonder: “Do I still have a role to play?”

Why you should hold on to hope: Every stage of life holds purpose. As an older adult, you have wisdom and experiences that are invaluable. Sharing your story can inspire younger generations and remind them that life’s challenges are worth enduring. Hope isn’t just for you — it’s a gift you can pass on. And... you just never know what life has to offer you!

How to incorporate hope

Mentor others: Whether it’s a grandchild, a neighbor, or a community member, your words of encouragement can light the way for someone else.

Savor the present: Find joy in simple pleasures—a good book, a sunny day, or time spent with loved ones.

Embrace gratitude: Reflect on the blessings you’ve experienced and the ways you’ve made a difference. From gratitude hope can truly blossom.

Most importantly...

No matter your stage in life, hope is something we all need and deserve. It’s what keeps us striving, growing, and loving. Life will always bring challenges, but hope reminds us that there is light beyond every shadow. If you’re feeling weighed down, know that you’re not alone — and that hope is always within reach.

As the Bible reminds us, “...we who have taken refuge might be strongly encouraged to hold fast to the hope that lies before us. This we have as an anchor of the soul” (Hebrews 6:18-19).