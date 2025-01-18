Opened on January 10, 2025, the Church of the Baptism of the Lord is the result of years of collaboration and faith, now welcoming visitors to one of Christianity’s most significant locations.

At Al-Maghtas, the sacred site along the Jordan River where Jesus was baptized by John the Baptist, a newly inaugurated Catholic church now stands as a place of pilgrimage and prayer. Opened on January 10, 2025, the Church of the Baptism of the Lord is the result of years of collaboration and faith, now welcoming visitors to one of Christianity’s most significant locations.

Located just nine kilometers (5 and 1/2 miles) from the Dead Sea, Al-Maghtas, also known as Bethany Beyond the Jordan, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site revered as the location of Jesus’ baptism. Pilgrims are drawn to its rich Christian history, including ancient baptismal pools, Byzantine churches, and hermit caves.

The new Catholic church, covering 2,200 square meters (nearly 24,000 square feet), is one of the largest in the Middle East, alongside such iconic Christian sites as the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem and the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem.

It was designed by Jordanian architect Nadim Muasher, a member of the Order of the Holy Sepulchre himself, in collaboration with the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem. Construction began after Pope Benedict XVI, accompanied by King Abdullah II, laid its foundation stone during a 2009 visit to Jordan.

Built from Tafouhi stone sourced from Hebron, the church reflects a harmonious blend of modern craftsmanship and timeless Christian tradition. Its stained-glass windows, crafted in Lebanon in the style of Chartres Cathedral, illuminate the interior with vibrant light, creating a space that invites worship and contemplation.

A place of prayer and pilgrimage

Run by the Congregation of the Incarnate Word (IVE), the church is part of a larger pilgrimage complex, including monasteries for friars and nuns, gardens, and a visitor center. Designed to accommodate over 1,000 worshippers, it is a focal point for liturgies, prayer, and the renewal of baptismal vows.

Al-Maghtas allows visitors to walk through centuries of Christian history. The Mantle Chapel marks the spot where Jesus’ garments were placed during His baptism, while ancient marble steps lead pilgrims to the Jordan River for immersion in its sacred waters.

Nearby, Byzantine mosaics, baptismal pools, and the remains of early churches testify to the devotion of early Christians.

Each January, thousands of pilgrims will now gather here to celebrate the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord, renewing their baptismal vows and connecting with the profound mystery of Christ’s baptism.

The Church of the Baptism of the Lord, inaugurated during the Jubilee of Hope 2025, has been designated as a pilgrimage destination with the possibility of gaining plenary indulgences. It stands as a beacon for pilgrims from around the world, uniting history, faith, and a profound sense of spiritual renewal.