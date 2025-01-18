Aleteia
Inspiring Stories
These Capuchins are connecting with their childlike souls!

Aleteia - published on 01/18/25
An Instagram post shows Franciscan friars taking childlike pleasure in sledding down a snowy slope, all smiles. True joy is found in the simple things!

The grace of keeping a childlike soul despite the passing years is something we should all pray for. Saints such as St. Francis and St. John Vianney, among others, have stood out in this regard. The Capuchin Friars Minor of the Province of St. Augustine, Washington, DC, gave a refreshing example of this with a video posted on their Instagram account on January 10. The freshly fallen snow sparked a craze among the friars that can only make you smile. With infectious good humor, the friars race down a snowy slope on their stomachs, arms in a star shape, on sleds improvised from pieces of cardboard!

Slipping, rolling, tackling, and not forgetting—not to neglect tradition—a good snowball fight: the Capuchins have a great time. A testament to pure, unadulterated joy, which didn't fail to amuse their subscribers. “How beautiful to see them having fun”, commented one; “O Lord, give us many holy and jovial priests,” “Boys will be boys! No matter what the calling,” laughed another. The text accompanying the video ends with a reassuring, “Disclaimer: No friars were harmed in the making of this video”...

It's an overflowing cheerfulness that St. Francis of Assisi must no doubt have looked upon with an amused eye. The man nicknamed the Poverello never let sadness guide his steps. On the contrary, St. Francis is known for his unceasing praise of his Creator. After all, he’s considered the saint of “Perfect Joy!”

