USCCB hails decision to remove terror designation from Cuba

The US bishops have expressed their hopes that the move could lead to restored trade and a bilateral relationship for the benefit of both nations.

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ (USCCB) chairman of the Committee on International Justice and Peace, Bishop Elias Zaidan, praised the Biden administration for removing Cuba’s designation as a state sponsor of terrorism. The decision was made on Tuesday, January 14, just days before President Biden is scheduled to end his term.

The move answers calls for such changes made in a July 2024 letter sent to US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. At the time, the bishop expressed his pleasure upon seeing Cuba removed from a list of nations that do not cooperate with US anti-terrorism efforts.

Echoing the previous calls for change from his predecessor, Bishop Malloy, Bishop Zaidan’s 2024 letter went on to call for the removal of Cuba from the list of state sponsors of terrorism, as well as the establishment of a bilateral cooperation between America and Cuba, which he suggested would be to the benefit of the people of both nations.

He reiterated this sentiment in his response to the January 2025 change to Cuba’s distinction. In his comments, provided by the USCCB, he hoped that the next step would include ending the economic embargo against the island nation:

“It is my hope that this policy shift renews our country’s bilateral engagement on Cuba, and that it prompts both the United States and Cuba to explore a greater degree of collaboration, including bilateral trade and greater access to travel between our nations.”

The bishop stressed how important trade relations between the US and Cuba are for the latter’s development. He listed cultural exchanges and stronger economies as examples of positive changes that a stronger bilateral relationship between the two countries could bring.

Vatican News reports that in response to the change in designation and the Pope's urging, Cuba has released 553 prisoners convicted of “various crimes.” In the announcement of this clemency, the Cuban government said the release was “in the spirit of the Ordinary Jubilee of 2025 declared by Pope Francis.”

After the midday Angelus on January 19, the Pope welcomed the news:

A few days ago, the liberation of a group of inmates from Cuban jails was announced. This is a gesture of great hope that embodies one of the intentions of this Jubilee year. I hope that in the coming months, we will continue to undertake initiatives of this type, which instill confidence in the journey of people and populations.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State, expressed his gratitude to the Cuban government. He noted the importance of Cuba’s acquiescence to the Pope’s request, stating: