Nicaragua’s crisis highlights the universal importance of religious freedom. It is not just a Catholic issue or even a Nicaraguan issue — it is a human issue.

In Nicaragua, one of the gravest assaults on religious freedom in the Western Hemisphere is unfolding, and it’s an issue that should concern not only Catholics but anyone who values human rights and dignity.

The Nicaraguan government, under President Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo (his wife), has systematically targeted Catholic leaders and institutions, seeing them as threats to their authoritarian rule.

Churches have been closed, priests imprisoned, religious charities expelled, and even public acts of worship banned.

This crackdown is alarming not only because it is an attack on Catholics but because it is an attack on religious freedom itself — a cornerstone of any free society.

Religious freedom is not just a “religious” issue; it is a foundational human right that safeguards the dignity of every person, believer or not.

The universal value of religious freedom

Religious freedom protects everyone’s right to live according to their deeply held convictions, whether rooted in faith, philosophy, or secular ideals. It is a safeguard against tyranny because it affirms that no government has the authority to dictate what people can believe or how they can worship.

History shows that when religious freedom is violated, other freedoms — speech, assembly, and even the press — are quick to follow. Nicaragua is no exception. The government’s repression of the Catholic Church is part of a broader strategy to silence dissent, stifle civil society, and consolidate power. The silencing of a prophetic voice like the Church leaves a dangerous void, as it removes one of the last institutions capable of holding oppressive regimes accountable.

For non-believers, religious freedom is still critical. It ensures that societies remain pluralistic and that diverse perspectives can coexist. When governments suppress religion, they inevitably undermine broader principles of tolerance, diversity, and mutual respect. In this sense, the fight for religious freedom is not just for people of faith — it is a fight for a society where everyone’s rights are upheld.

Nicaragua’s warning to the world

Nicaragua’s crisis is a stark reminder of how fragile freedoms can be. The Catholic Church has long been a mediator in Nicaraguan society, advocating for dialogue and defending the marginalized. The government’s response — imprisoning bishops like Rolando Álvarez, expelling the Missionaries of Charity, and closing Catholic schools — shows the extent to which authoritarian regimes will go to eliminate perceived threats to their control.

For Catholics, this persecution strikes at the heart of the Church’s mission to serve as a voice for the voiceless.

For the world at large, it is a warning: when one group’s freedom is trampled, everyone’s freedom is at risk.

Why everyone should care

When religious freedom is denied, societies lose an essential check on power. Churches, mosques, synagogues, and temples have historically been spaces where people could challenge injustice, demand accountability, and envision a better world. When those voices are silenced, authoritarianism fills the vacuum.

Moreover, religious freedom fosters peace. Studies consistently show that societies that respect religious freedom are more stable and less prone to violence. When people are free to live according to their beliefs, they are more likely to contribute positively to the common good.

How to take action: 4 steps

Learn: If you haven't been following the situation in Nicaragua, learn about it.

Speak Out: Use your voice to raise awareness about the repression in Nicaragua. Advocacy from people of all beliefs amplifies the message that religious freedom is a shared value.

Support Human Rights Efforts: Organizations that promote religious freedom and human rights are vital allies in holding regimes accountable.

Stand in Solidarity: Whether you are a person of faith or not, standing with persecuted communities reaffirms the importance of protecting everyone’s rights.

A shared responsibility

Nicaragua’s crisis highlights the universal importance of religious freedom. It is not just a Catholic issue or even a Nicaraguan issue — it is a human issue. Defending this fundamental right is essential for preserving human dignity, safeguarding other freedoms, and building a society where everyone can thrive.