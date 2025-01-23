3 Catholic teachers make model lesson plan for UK

CatholicPlus is a new resource for UK schools to help make the most of the new Religious Education Directory, to begin in Fall 2025.

A team of three Catholic school teachers in the UK is easing the use of the new Religious Education Directory (RED) that will be in effect starting in the Fall 2025 semester. The creators are now sharing their fully fleshed out plans with educators in the UK, on a new website called CatholicPlus, made in partnership with Aid to the Church in Need.

CatholicPlus describes the plan as “a fully planned and resourced scheme of work assisting primary schools implementing the new RED.”

Aimed at students in the “early years” of their education, the creators note that it has two key stages: The first focuses on the first two years of schooling, and seeks to engage the students while ensuring they are equipped with religious literacy.

In the second stage, the plan is more focused on achieving a lasting understanding and comprehension. The website notes that resources produced for the second stage are designed to engage and inspire students.

In an interview with the Tablet, the creators explained:

“In 2023, the new Religious Education Directory was published, and being passionate about the development of children’s religious literacy, we challenged ourselves to write a scheme of work for our school that would help teachers implement it."

CatholicPlus provides teachers with everything they need to hit the ground running in the Fall 2025 semester. This includes term plans, lesson slides, knowledge organizers, comprehension texts, and vocabulary.

Teachers will further benefit from the inclusion of key information for teachers, display material, and assessment rubric. The plan could be used in as many as 80 primary schools in England and Wales.

“Our approach seeks to strike a meaningful balance between teaching the rich traditions of the Catholic faith and delivering engaging, interactive lessons,” CatholicPlus explained in the interview.