Dominican nuns and a priest’s impressive snowball fight!

Nuns and priest snowball fight

@accuweather | Twitter | Collage by Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner - published on 01/23/25
On a snowy day in Louisiana, a group of nuns outnumbered a priest to show off their winter sports skills.

With the Internet awash with oft-divisive posts, we had to share a more fun reel that shows the inner-child in all of us, whether we're kids, parents, or a religious.

Thanks to heavy snowfall in Metairie, Louisiana, a group of three Dominican nuns at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church and School took some time out to have a snowball fight with a priest.

Although the priest was far outnumbered, he was on a mission -- and we don't mean a spiritual one! With some rather nifty athletic skills he managed to get a few snowy shots in, leaving the nuns in hysterics.

However, the nuns didn't seem to show much mercy -- surprisingly. In fact, they were displaying their more competitive spirits -- and if we were refereeing, we could say they had a slight advantage as their white Dominican habits certainly blended into the snow. The poor priest didn't stand a chance.

The video is certainly worth the watch if you need a little giggle, and a reminder that there's so much joy to be had from God's creation.

Tags:
NunsPriestSocial MediaSportsweather
