It may not look like it, but this ship is a Jubilee church

Amerigo Vespucci, a historic ship of the Italian navy and an “ambassador” of Italian culture, has been chosen to become a Jubilee church in 2025.

You don't need a chapel or a church to celebrate Mass in the middle of the sea! The deck of a ship can become a nave, and the ship itself can be transformed into a church. On the occasion of Jubilee 2025, the Amerigo Vespucci, an Italian three-master, was officially designated a Jubilee church by Archbishop Santo Marcianò of the Military Ordinariate of Italy.

“The Church that lives among the military also wants to establish signs during the Jubilee Year that express that hope that the Church and the world expect from God, and that God entrusts to the military world,” said Archbishop Marcianò in a statement. “This certainly includes the sacred sites of the Jubilee, thanks to which our military personnel can obtain the spiritual benefits that derive from the Jubilee indulgence.”

Promoting human and spiritual values

On a voyage circumnavigating the globe since July 2023, this Italian navy training ship travels the seas as an ambassador for UNESCO and UNICEF. Its task is to raise public awareness of environmental protection and convey the values of Italian history and culture.

Considered one of the most beautiful ships in the world, it is a symbol of majesty, travel, and history.

Built in Genoa in 1930, this incredible ship is 100 meters (328 ft) long, with three masts and 27 sails covering an area of over 2,500 square meters (26,910 square feet). It has now been transformed into a place where sailors can receive the spiritual benefits of the Jubilee, as well as an indulgence under certain conditions.

In the absence of a chapel on board, the ship's chaplain, Fr. Mauro Medaglini, will — as usual — celebrate Mass on the ship's aft deck (an elevated structure above the deck), weather permitting. Otherwise, the liturgy will take place in an internal atrium.