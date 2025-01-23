Potential miracle connected to saintly businessman

Recently the cause for beatification and canonization of Venerable Enrique Shaw passed a major hurdle.
According to the Catholic News Agency, an "alleged miracle attributed to his intercession passed the medical stage and will now be evaluated by a commission of theologians of the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints."
Pope Francis has already declared Enrique Shaw as "venerable" in 2021, recognizing his practice of heroic virtue.
The Dicastery for the Causes of Saints still needs to review the miracle before his cause can move any futher.
If it is approved, he will soon after be beatified.
Who was Enrique Shaw?
Larry Peterson explains in an article for Aleteia how Shaw wanted to be "Christ in the business world."
Enrique and a few friends had gone to Buenos Aires a few times when they were given leave. It was on one of these visits that he met Sara. They fell in love and were married October 23, 1943. They would go on to have nine children together, with one of them becoming a priest. Enrique taught them all the importance of the Rosary and made a point of taking them to church every week. He set a fine example as a Catholic father.
At the end of World War II, Enrique started his business. By 1952, he established the Christian Association of Business Executives. He did this with help from Archbishop Joseph Cardijn of Belgium, who would later become a Cardinal. Enrique also became a prolific writer, publishing many books dealing with justice and honor in the workplace. He promoted intense evangelizing aimed at the business class in Argentina and Latin America. His goal and calling was to be "Christ in the business world."
He was one of the founders of the Christian Family Movement in Argentina and was president of the Argentine Catholic Action.
Shaw was highly esteemed by all who knew him and highly regarded for his just business practices.
After being diagnosed with cancer, Shaw died on August 27, 1962, at just 41 years old.