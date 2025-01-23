Tom Holland’s Irish family is full of nuns and concerns!

The 'Spider-Man' actor's great-aunt was with the Sisters of Mercy and has a delightful outlook on Holland's (and Zendaya's) career.

Having older relatives looking out for you is a true blessing -- and if you’re Spider-Man star Tom Holland, this includes a caring (and hilariously practical) grand-aunt who happens to be a nun!

Tom’s dad Dominic Holland recently shared an amusing family anecdote on his blog involving his aunt, Sr. Margaret, a nun with the Sisters of Mercy. Her sweet yet skeptical concern for her famous great-nephew’s well-being is the kind of heartwarming family story that brings a smile to your face.

It all began when Dominic and his mother, Tess Quigley, visited Sr. Margaret and her sister Sr. Christina, who are in care homes in Ireland. Dominic recalled a funny exchange with Sr. Margaret about Tom’s career, as reported by the Irish Independent:

“What does he do?” she asked, to which Dominic replied, “He’s an actor.”

“At this, her face turned a little sour,” Dominic wrote on his blog.



“‘Oh, dear, an actor. That’s not a proper job,’ she complained. ‘They have lots of time when they’re not working.'

Dominic assured her, “They do, yes, but he’s fine. You needn’t worry about Tom.”

But Sr. Margaret wasn’t done. “And is he working at the moment?” she asked, before following up with, “Is he OK for money?”

And the clincher: “Is he married?”

When Dominic mentioned Tom’s partner, Zendaya, Sr. Margaret had one final gem: “Oh, dear. Another actor...”

The family clearly loves this story. “We shared this clip with Tom just last week, and we all had a laugh and recalled Margaret very affectionately,” Dominic said with a smile.

A family full of religious sisters

Tom’s Irish roots run deep. His maternal grandmother, Tess, was one of 12 siblings, four of whom became nuns. Sr. Philomena of the Salesian Order and Sr. Breda of the Sisters of Mercy have since passed away, but Srs. Christina and Margaret remain cherished members of the family.

And the bond between generations in the Holland family doesn’t stop there. Tom shared a close connection with his grandfather Bob Frost, a self-taught tradesman who passed away last summer. Dominic described the two as “similar in many ways -- both dyslexics, both dexterous and energetic.”

It’s clear that despite his multimillion-euro success, Tom remains grounded, thanks to his family’s love, humor, and gentle reminders to keep his feet on the ground.

And isn’t it wonderful to know that no matter how famous or successful you become, there’s always an aunt, a grandparent, or a great-aunt ready to make sure you’re “OK for money” and heading in the right direction?