US Bishops respond to Trump’s executive orders

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops responded to the various executive orders issued by President Donald Trump on his first day back in office. Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio, president of the USCCB, noted that some of the issued orders are “troubling,” while others can be seen in a more “positive light.”

The USCCB had already commented that it would examine each of them in a January 20 statement. It also expressed the bishops’ hopes that the orders would “uphold the sacredness of human life and the God-given dignity of the human person”:

Matters on which the Church has much to offer

Just two days later, on January 22, the bishops released another statement. It began by noting that many of the matters the executive orders affected are topics close to the Church.

In particular, the bishops voiced concerns over the executive orders that affect immigrants and refugees, foreign aid, expansion of the death penalty, and the environment.

“Many of the issues President Trump addresses in his recent Executive Orders, along with what may be issued in the coming days, are matters on which the Church has much to offer. Some provisions contained in the Executive Orders, such as those focused on the treatment of immigrants and refugees, foreign aid, expansion of the death penalty, and the environment, are deeply troubling and will have negative consequences, many of which will harm the most vulnerable among us. Other provisions in the Executive Orders can be seen in a more positive light, such as recognizing the truth about each human person as male or female. “I wish to reiterate that the Catholic Church is not aligned with any political party, and neither is the bishops’ conference. No matter who occupies the White House or holds the majority on Capitol Hill, the Church’s teachings remain unchanged. It is our hope that the leadership of our Country will reconsider those actions which disregard not only the human dignity of a few, but of us all. “Following the ancient tradition, Pope Francis has declared 2025 as a Jubilee Year of Hope. As Christians, our hope is always in Jesus Christ, who guides us through storm and calm weather. He is the source of all truth. Our prayer is one of hope that, as a Nation blessed with many gifts, our actions demonstrate a genuine care for our most vulnerable sisters and brothers, including the unborn, the poor, the elderly and infirm, and migrants and refugees. The just Judge expects nothing less.”

Immigrants will be affected by Trump’s executive orders regarding border security, deportations, and a proposal to change the interpretation of the 14th amendment to end birthright citizenship. This last point, however, has already been challenged by lawsuits.

The executive orders, legally binding directives from the president, also committed the administration to the pursuit of the death penalty.

Meanwhile, the bishops’ reference to the environment is pointing towards the executive order that saw the US once again withdrawn from the Paris Agreement, a multinational effort for climate change mitigation.