Annual US survey finds high support for pregnancy centers

The Knights of Columbus-Marist Poll, an annual survey that gauges US adults' opinions on abortion, has been released with fresh data for 2025. Conducted annually by Marist Poll, at the commission of the KofC, the survey questioned 1,387 adults between January 7-9, 2025, and asked its questions in both English and Spanish.

The poll found that nearly 7-in-10 (67%) of respondents believe that abortion should have some form of legal limits attached to it. Furthermore, a solid 3-in-5 (60%) said that those limits should at most be at the three-month gestation mark.

Director of the Marist Poll, Dr. Barbara L. Carvalho, noted that while a majority of respondents believe that abortion should have limits, they also voiced high levels of acceptance for abortion in cases of rape, incest, or to save the life of the mother:

“This consistent year over year trend found in the annual Knights of Columbus-Marist Poll has continued, now nearly three years after the Supreme Court’s landmark Dobbs decision,” Dr. Carvalho wrote.

Most significantly, the survey found overwhelming support for pregnancy resource centers, which offer support to mothers during their pregnancy and even after their child is born. Over 4-in-5 (83%) of respondents suggested that they place a high value on pregnancy resource centers.

In addition, a similar portion of respondents (82%), said they believe that laws can and should be made to protect the lives of both the mother and the child. A majority of respondents also believed that health professionals should be protected when following their conscience, and should not be forced to perform abortions if they have religious objections to abortion.

Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly expressed his appreciation for the poll’s findings, which have shown consistent support to restrictions and pregnancy centers over the last few years. He noted that the Knights of Columbus have supported pregnancy resource centers in the US and Canada with some $14 million. In addition, the Knights have provided 1,900 ultra sound machines through their Aid and Support After Pregnancy Program.