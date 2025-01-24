Aleteia
Aleteia Premium
News
Inspiring Stories
Voices & Views
Lifestyle
Spirituality
Issues & Implications
For Her
Church
Art & Culture
Travel
Spirituality
separateurCreated with Sketch.

False humility refuses to accept the gifts God has given us

Shutterstock / Krakenimages.com

whatsappfacebooktwitter-xemailnative
Philip Kosloski - published on 01/24/25
whatsappfacebooktwitter-xemailnative
We might think we are being humble by not using our God-given talents, choosing instead to hide ourselves under a bushel basket.

Sometimes in trying to practice humility, we are in fact being very prideful. It is a fine line to walk, as outwardly it may seem like we are being humble.

Yet, God did not call us to empty ourselves completely, refusing to use even the gifts he has given to us.

False humility

St. Francis de Sales writes about false humility in his book, Introduction to the Devout Life, explaining what it looks like:

We meet people who tell us that they leave mental prayer to those who are more perfect, not feeling themselves worthy of it; that they dare not communicate frequently, because they do not feel fit to do so; that they fear to bring discredit on religion if they profess it, through their weakness and frailty; while others decline to use their talents in the service of God and their neighbor, because, forsooth, they know their weakness, and are afraid of becoming proud if they do any good thing,—lest while helping others they might destroy themselves.

This might seem like humility, but it is in fact a false type of humility, as St. Francis de Sales explains:

But all this is unreal, and not merely a spurious but a vicious humility, which tacitly and secretly condemns God’s gifts, and makes a pretext of lowliness while really exalting self-love, self-sufficiency, indolence, and evil tempers.

The way of the Christian, St. Francis de Sales explains, is not to deny God's gifts, but to humbly accept them and to use them for his greater glory:

[W]hen God wills to grant us a favor, it is mere pride to reject it, that God’s gifts must needs be accepted, and that true humility lies in obedience and the most literal compliance with His Will!

Jesus talks in a similar way in the Gospels, urging his disciple to not hide their lamps under a "bushel basket," or bury their talents without using them.

The key is to always give credit to God for any good thing that we do. God uses us as an instrument to create a beautiful harmony in the world. We simply need to let him do precisely that, giving him the ultimate glory.

Why Christian meditation requires humility
Read also :Why Christian meditation requires humility
Why humility is essential to receive any grace from God
Read also :Why humility is essential to receive any grace from God
Did you enjoy this article? Would you like to read more like this?

Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. It’s free!

Tags:
BibleChristian virtuesSpiritual Life
Enjoying your time on Aleteia?

Articles like these are sponsored free for every Catholic through the support of generous readers just like you. Please make a tax-deductible donation today!

Help us continue to bring the Gospel to people everywhere through uplifting Catholic news, stories, spirituality, and more.

banner image
Daily prayer
And today we celebrate...
Prayer for this morning
Daily meditation
Prayer for this evening
Newsletter
Did you enjoy this article? Would you like to read more like this?

Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. It’s free!