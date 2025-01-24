Jubilee event: The Icons of Hope exhibit is running until February 16, 2025, in Rome's Plaza Navona, and the collection is also available for online viewing.

Piazza Navona, the classic Roman square that attracts thousands of tourists every year, has become a focal point for the Jubilee Year with the exhibition Icons of Hope. Hosted by the Dicastery for Evangelization and the Vatican Museums, this initiative merges artistry and spirituality, drawing thousands of pilgrims daily to the Basilica of Sant’Agnese in Agone, the heart of the famed Roman piazza.

This Baroque masterpiece, designed in the mid-17th century by maestro Francesco Borromini, forms a fitting backdrop for the exhibit. Once the site of the Stadium of Domitian and the martyrdom of St. Agnes, the basilica now houses this collection, inviting visitors to contemplate the sacred mysteries through the lens of Eastern and Western Christian traditions.

The Icons of Hope exhibit embodies on of Pope Francis' visions for the Jubilee Year: that beauty might lead pilgrims closer to God.

Art, hope, and contemplation

The Icons of Hope exhibit embodies one of Pope Francis’ visions for the Jubilee Year: that beauty might lead pilgrims closer to God. As the Pope shared, he hopes such encounters with art inspire a renewed sense of hope and an openness to divine grace.

As read in The Catholic Weekly, Barbara Jatta, Director of the Vatican Museums, explained that 18 icons were carefully chosen for the initiative, some of which are rarely displayed. These masterpieces span centuries and cultures, showcasing the universal message of salvation and hope.

18 icons were carefully chosen for the initiative, some of which are rarely displayed.

Treasures from East and West

One highlight of the exhibit is a Slavic-Macedonian icon illustrating the Twelve Great Feasts of the Byzantine Church. This icon depicts key moments, from the Presentation of the Virgin in the Temple to the Dormition of the Virgin. The inclusion of the raising of Lazarus is particularly striking, underscoring the centrality of the resurrection to Christian belief.

Another poignant piece is a damaged Ukrainian icon of the Virgin Odigitria, a striking sample of the suffering and resilience of its homeland. Once repurposed as a shelf in a Soviet-era village, it was miraculously preserved and presented to Pope John Paul II during his 2001 visit to Ukraine. Its story serves as testament to faith’s endurance through adversity.

Another poignant piece is a damaged Ukrainian icon of the Virgin Odigitria, a striking sample of the suffering and resilience of its homeland.

Also featured is a remarkable Lebanese icon, gifted to John Paul II in 1993. This 19th-century work includes 144 depictions of the Virgin and Child, blending Eastern Orthodox and Western iconographic traditions. It highlights Mary’s role as a source of unity across diverse Christian communities.

The Icons of Hope exhibit runs until February 16, 2025, with the collection also available for online viewing. For those seeking meaning in art, this initiative is a luminous reminder of the power of hope–especially during this special Jubilee year.

