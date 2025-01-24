Meet the religious sister who heals people in need

Sister Mary Lisa Renfer received the Lumen Christi Award for her remarkable medical service to rural Tennessee's uninsured.

The clinic's impact has grown significantly under her leadership, with patient visits nearly doubling and services expanding to ten locations across rural Tennessee. Last year alone the clinic conducted nearly 1,500 patient visits and covered 11,000 miles serving their rural communities.

"In truth, this clinic belongs to the Lord, and in obedience I have the joy of being able to serve those in need as a religious sister and a physician." - Sister Mary Lisa Renfer

Sister Mary Lisa's path to this unusual dual vocation as both physician and religious sister began during a college mission trip to Ecuador, where witnessing children's suffering sparked her desire to help. She went on to earn her doctor of osteopathic medicine degree from Michigan State University before joining St. Mary's Legacy Clinic in 2020 after completing her residency.

The Lumen Christi Award comes with a $50,000 grant to support the clinic's work. The award, Catholic Extension's highest honor, has been presented annually since 1978 to individuals who exemplify Christ's light in their communities.

If you are discerning a religious vocation, the most important advice I have is to spend time in quiet with the Lord and trust that He is leading you through each moment closer to Him. It is an intense but beautiful time of waiting and prayer when you are seeking the Lord’s will for your life. If you are also interested in medicine, bring all this before the Lord. He works through the desires of our heart.

When I was in college, I changed my major three times in the process of trying to understand the desire to give all of myself to the Lord but also to try and keep in control! I was drawn to the field of medicine and to the care of those in need, but the persistent desire was simply to belong to the Lord.

When I was able to stop and spend time in quiet before the Lord, I realized that I wasn’t going to make my major “fit” what the Lord was inviting me into. I instead took time in adoration each day, attended Holy Mass, and regularly received the sacrament of Confession, and it was then that I was able to understand that the Lord desired me, as I desired to give my life to Him. It was ultimately in falling in love with our Lord offering Himself on the Cross that I found what I truly desired in life.