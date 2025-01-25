10 Ways to motivate your teens to do their homework

If you're facing homework resistance, try these 10 tips to turn your child into a diligent student!

One of the many challenges of parenting the vast majority of teens is getting them to sit down and do their homework. If you’ve ever had to pry a phone out of a teen’s hand or explain for the fifth time that TikTok trends won’t help them pass algebra, you’re not alone.

Homework resistance is real, and it often stems from a mix of factors: overwhelm from a packed schedule, distractions from technology, or just plain old teenage rebellion. Teens are experts in procrastination, and let’s face it — geometry proofs or essays on the Industrial Revolution don’t exactly scream "fun evening activity."

However, fret not. With a little creativity — and maybe a touch of divine patience — you can inspire your teen to tackle their assignments without resorting to lectures or threats. Here are some strategies to turn homework from a dreaded chore into a more manageable — and dare we say, enjoyable — part of their day.

1 The "God-Given Talents" Pep Talk (With a Twist)

Sometimes teens just need a reminder that their homework isn’t busywork -- it’s a way to sharpen their God-given talents and prepare for their calling. Frame it like this: “Math might feel boring now, but what if God’s got a plan for you as an engineer, architect, or financial wizard? You’re practicing for something amazing.” Then throw in, “Plus, Jesus didn’t procrastinate, so let’s try to follow His lead here.”

2 Turn It Into a Game

Kids of any age can't resist a game so gamify homework time to make it less tedious. For example:

Beat the clock: Set a timer for 25 minutes (or use a fun app like the Pomodoro focus timer). Challenge them to complete as much as they can before the buzzer. Bonus points if you offer a snack or a silly victory dance when they succeed.

Family trivia night: If they’re studying history, science, or literature, challenge them to stump you with trivia from their homework. When you guess wrong, they feel like the expert -- and you’ve just tricked them into reviewing their notes.

3 Homework Power Hour: The Social Approach

Teens are naturally social creatures, so let them lean into it. Encourage them to form a study group with friends (bonus if it’s at your house so you can keep an eye on things). Sometimes the presence of peers can make homework less painful -- and even a little fun. Just remind them to keep the focus on the books and not on crafting the perfect Snapchat story about their “study sesh.”

4 Tie It to Real-Life Goals

Help your teen connect their homework to something they actually care about. Are they saving for a car? Frame homework as practice for developing the skills they’ll need to manage a job. Dreaming of traveling the world? Tell them that learning French or geography is step one. The more they can see how schoolwork feeds their passions, the less pointless it will feel.

5 Incorporate Faith Without Overdoing It

As a Catholic parent, you can sprinkle in moments of encouragement tied to faith without turning it into a sermon. For instance:

Share a quick Bible verse, like Colossians 3:23: “Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord.”

Suggest offering up their efforts for someone in need -- like a friend or family member who’s going through a tough time. It’s a gentle way to inspire them to put in the effort without guilt-tripping.

6 The Reverse Psychology Trick

This one is risky, but oh-so-fun if it works. Casually say, “You probably don’t want to finish your homework tonight. I mean, it’s totally okay if you get a zero.” Most teens will immediately argue, “No, I do care!” and grab their notebook just to prove you wrong. You win, they win, and everyone pretends the argument never happened.

7 Reward Effort, Not Just Results

Not every homework session will be a slam dunk, and that’s okay. Celebrate the effort they’re putting in, even if they don’t ace every test. Tell them, “I’m proud of how hard you worked tonight. That diligence will take you far, no matter what grade you get.” It’s like planting little seeds of encouragement that will grow into self-motivation over time.

8 The Creative Homework Break

If they’re stuck or frustrated, let them take a creative “holy pause.” Suggest they doodle a Bible verse, create flashcards in colorful designs, or even write a silly poem about their least favorite subject. A little creativity can help reset their mood and get them back on track.

9 Work with them

Sometimes we do our best work surrounded by others who have the same mindset. While study groups are potentially great, you could also try doing your own admin-related work -- or even any professional work if you have tasks that need completing -- at the same time.

By spending time working away together, you can arrange to have breaks at the same time and spend time talking about what you're both doing. This is actually a great way to know what both of you are up to, and can make you feel closer.

10 Pray Together for Focus and Strength (and patience)

End the day with a short prayer for guidance and perseverance, especially during stressful times like finals week. Something simple, like: