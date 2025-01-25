Aleteia
Beautiful images from March for Life 2025

Jeffrey Bruno

Kathleen N. Hattrup - published on 01/25/25
While the end of Roe vs Wade has marked a turning point for the annual March, the even still is attracting countless numbers from all walks of life.

The March for Life continues bringing people of all ages to Washington (and the equivalent version on the West Coast does too, though this year's was affected by the wildfires).

Here are some beautiful pictures from the Vigil and the March.

(Slideshow) 2025 March for LifeLaunch the slideshow
Tags:
AbortionDeath PenaltyEuthanasiaPro-life
