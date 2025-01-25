Expert advice: 6 principles for Catholic evangelization

What can we learn from 10+ years of on-the-street evangelization? An expert shares his advice and wisdom with Aleteia readers.

If anyone is an expert on Catholic evangelization, it’s Steve Dawson.

Dawson is the founder and president of St. Paul Street Evangelization, a grassroots non-profit dedicated to taking the Catholic faith to the streets, in response to Jesus’ mandate to preach the Gospel to all nations.

Dawson’s awe-inspiring story reminds us of converts like St. Augustine. He shares the details in his recent book, Catholic Evangelization: Stories of Conversion and Witness. (Note: You can read our review here.)

"Don’t just share the Gospel and move on. Invite people to the next step." - Steve Dawson

St. Paul Street Evangelization has grown to over 200 teams across the United States and beyond, involving thousands of evangelists. Combined, the organization has led to hundreds of thousands of one-on-one encounters that lead people closer to Christ.

What can we learn from Dawson’s years of on-the-street experience? Aleteia spoke with Steve Dawson about the keys to successful Catholic evangelization.

Top pieces of advice for street evangelists

“Street evangelization can seem daunting, but remember a few key principles,” Dawson told us. Here are six principles he emphasizes to his team:

1 Pray and trust the Holy Spirit

“Begin and end everything with prayer. Trust that the Holy Spirit will guide your words and actions.”

2 Be ready to plant seeds

“Success isn’t about immediate conversion; it’s about planting seeds of faith. Trust God for the harvest.”

3 Equip yourself

“Have tools like rosaries, miraculous medals, and simple handouts. These spark conversations and offer tangible reminders of faith.”

4 Listen and befriend

“Focus on listening to people’s stories. Genuine connection opens hearts to the Gospel.”

5 Proclaim with clarity

“Share the kerygma — the basic Gospel message — clearly and confidently. Let people know about God’s love, Jesus’ saving work, and the life of the Church.”

6 Invite people to take the next step

“Don’t just share the Gospel and move on. Invite people to the next step. Whether that is going to Mass, Confession, or a parish event; consecrating themselves to Jesus, or asking God to reveal Himself to them; or just meeting you for coffee to talk.”

Courtesy of Steve Dawson

Would you be able to share a favorite story or two of your experiences doing street evangelization?

On one occasion, while evangelizing, a man approached me and, with a confrontational attitude, told me that Catholics don’t read their Bibles. I was tempted to tell him differently, giving examples of people I know who read the Bible a lot, but instead I yielded to a subtle impulse to agree with him. I said, “Yeah, Catholics don’t read their Bibles enough! I don’t read my Bible enough!” We ended up bonding over the point that most people don’t read enough and stood together encouraging people walking by to read the Bible. Another memorable moment was on the streets of Portland. A man who had walked away from the Church for decades decided to go to Confession for the first time in 20 years after our encounter. There have been a lot of other encounters like that. These stories remind me that evangelization isn’t just about words but about being instruments of God’s grace.

Why should Catholics do street evangelization?

Evangelization is the very mission of the Church. It’s not optional but a calling rooted in love of God and neighbor. People are starving for truth, hope, and salvation, and Catholics have the fullness of faith to offer. Street evangelization allows us to put out into the deep with our fishing nets, meet people where they are at, and invite them to draw closer to a relationship of faith with the Lord. We see in Scripture that proclaiming the Gospel is paired with signs, wonders, and personal encounters. In today’s world of apathy and indifference, this direct, personal approach is critical.

What is the most important thing you want people to know about St. Paul Street Evangelization?